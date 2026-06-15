PAS Reappoints Hamzah as Opposition Leader, Deepening Split Within Malaysia's PN Coalition

PAS's unilateral decision to reinstate Hamzah Zainudin as Malaysia's opposition leader has sparked a fierce backlash from coalition partner Bersatu, exposing irreconcilable differences within the Perikatan Nasional alliance and raising questions about its future.

Malaysia's political landscape is witnessing a significant shift as Parti Islam Se-Malaysia ( PAS ) has reappointed Hamzah Zainudin as the Leader of the Opposition, a move that has ignited sharp criticism from its coalition partner Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia ( Bersatu ).

The decision, announced by PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang over the weekend, effectively reinstates Hamzah to the key parliamentary role he previously held before his expulsion from Bersatu in February. This unilateral announcement, made without the endorsement of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) supreme council, has deepened the rift within the opposition alliance and raised fundamental questions about its future cohesion and survival.

Bersatu's information chief, Faisal Ismail Aziz, swiftly condemned the move, stating that it flagrantly disregards the principles of consensus and unity that have historically underpinned the PN coalition and violates its constitution. He emphasized that the PN supreme council had earlier resolved that a PAS lawmaker should assume the opposition leadership following Hamzah's ouster from Bersatu, and he noted that while PN secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan had expressed openness to electoral cooperation with other parties and individuals sharing the coalition's vision, no committee has been formed to negotiate such arrangements.

The internal discord within PN has become increasingly palpable, with PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man defending the reappointment by highlighting Hamzah's proven performance and the broad support he enjoys among opposition parliamentarians. Tuan Ibrahim explained that PAS had always intended to retain Hamzah, but Bersatu's discomfort due to his expulsion had created an impasse.

The formation of Hamzah's new political platform, the Parti Wawasan Negara (Wawasan), and his subsequent Reset movement aimed at national reform, provided a pathway for PAS to continue its alliance with him. The decision has been framed by some within PAS as a decisive assertion of the party's dominant role in opposition politics.

Kelantan PAS Youth chief Firdaus Nawi described Hadi's announcement as a "knockout blow" to Bersatu, sending a clear signal that PAS is the principal force directing the opposition agenda while Bersatu's influence wanes. Firdaus further accused certain Bersatu leaders of being preoccupied with attacking PAS rather than mending internal opposition ties.

Observers interpret the escalating conflict as an inevitable outcome that signals the potential demise of the PN coalition in its existing configuration and the beginning of a broader realignment among Malay political forces. Analysts had previously suggested that in the immediate term, PAS would likely prioritize a pact with Hamzah's breakaway Bersatu faction, with a more formalized cooperation with the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) representing a longer-term strategic possibility.

President Hadi has indicated that Bersatu's continued membership in PN will be a key agenda item for the coalition's central working committee meeting scheduled for June 17. The unfolding drama underscores the volatile nature of Malaysia's opposition politics and the high stakes involved as parties maneuver for influence ahead of future electoral contests





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PAS Bersatu Hamzah Zainudin Perikatan Nasional Malaysia Opposition

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