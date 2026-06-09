PAS Terminates Political Alliance with Bersatu, Deepening Rifts in Malaysia's Opposition Coalition

Malaysia's Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) has ended its cooperation with Bersatu, a key partner in the Perikatan Nasional opposition bloc, following a decision by its religious council. The split, driven by mutual distrust and a prior state leadership crisis in Perlis, introduces fresh uncertainty into opposition politics as the country prepares for the next general election. PAS remains in PN for now but is exploring new electoral pacts, including possible overtures to UMNO.

Malaysia 's primary opposition party, Parti Islam Se- Malaysia ( PAS ), has announced the termination of its political cooperation with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia ( Bersatu ). The decision, revealed after a special meeting of PAS 's central working committee, follows a prior directive from its highest religious council, the Syura Council of Ulama, which on June 2 endorsed severing ties based on policy, legal, and public interest considerations.

PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang stated that the move reflects a careful assessment of the current state of relations between the two parties, which constitute the core of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) opposition coalition. While the formal alliance with Bersatu is ending, PAS remains a component member of PN for now, a nuance highlighted by party officials who indicate that internal coalition matters will be managed through appropriate channels per PN's constitution.

The dissolution of the PAS-Bersatu partnership introduces significant uncertainty into Malaysia's opposition landscape, particularly with the prospect of national elections looming by February 2028, though Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has indicated the possibility of calling earlier snap polls. The breakdown in relations has been developing for months, rooted in a series of political crises and mutual distrust.

A critical point of friction was the state leadership crisis in Perlis last year, where PAS alleges Bersatu conspired to oust a PAS-aligned chief minister and install one of its own, Abu Bakar Hamzah, with support that included assemblypersons who had been previously elected under the PAS banner. This incident deepened PAS's suspicion of Bersatu's intentions, fostering a desire to distance itself from what it perceives as a destabilizing partner.

Analysts note that PAS, as a party with a strong base in several northern states, is wary of being politically contaminated by Bersatu's ongoing controversies and legal challenges. By seeking new electoral pacts, PAS aims to secure its position and advance Muslim unity ahead of upcoming state elections and the next general election, potentially reviving older alliances or forging new ones with like-minded Malay-Muslim groups.

Despite the formal split with Bersatu, PAS continues to navigate a complex web of national political relationships. President Abdul Hadi has recently referenced discussions with the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), a key component of the unity government led by Prime Minister Anwar. These interactions have sparked speculation about the possible revival of the Muafakat Nasional alliance between PAS and UMNO, which had been a pre-election pact before the last general election.

However, UMNO President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has consistently downplayed those discussions, stating that any recent meetings did not include talks on formal cooperation and instead framed UMNO's efforts as a mission to reposition itself as the premiership party for Malays, welcoming back former members and rivals. PAS currently governs four states-Kedah, Kelantan, Perlis, and Terengganu-holding simple majorities in three of them.

Its influence in Peninsular Malaysia remains substantial, and its strategic decisions will profoundly impact the opposition's ability to challenge the unity government. The party's next steps, whether it seeks a new partner within PN, revives Muafakat Nasional, or pursues an independent path with ad-hoc electoral agreements, will shape Malaysia's political trajectory as the nation braces for the next electoral contest





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