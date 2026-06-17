Pasir Ris Man Lives on HDB Staircase Amid Accumulation of Rotten Food and Rubbish

A man in his fifties has been living on the staircase landing of a Pasir Ris HDB block, with residents reporting piles of rotting food and trash that violate fire safety rules and create hygiene issues.

A man in his fifties has been residing on the staircase landing of a Pasir Ris HDB block, creating a significant communal and safety concern.

According to resident Nathaniel, who first observed the situation in 2020, the man uses the common staircase as an extension of his living space, storing numerous green plastic bags filled with rotting food and trash. These accumulations along the stairwell not only generate foul odors but also pose serious fire hazards by obstructing exit routes, a direct violation of Singapore Civil Defence Force regulations that prohibit any storage on staircases and their immediate landings.

Nathaniel recounted that the man would aggressively confront cleaners for disposing of his belongings, demanding compensation and claiming the items, which were mostly rotten or partially eaten food, were worth over ten thousand dollars. The Pasir Ris-Changi Town Council attempted to clear the debris in early June, but the man was absent during their visit. A second effort on June 5 faced similar challenges, with the man later seen trying to explain his occupancy of the space.

Nathaniel theorizes that the man hoards decomposing food to create fertilizer for his plants, which he tends to on the staircase, often placing them in plastic bags. Inside his five-room HDB flat, the situation mirrors the external clutter; the unit is completely filled with rubbish, forcing him to live on the staircase. When volunteers visited the unit later, the man refused to engage.

The town council confirmed awareness of the issue and stated it is collaborating with other agencies to support the resident, indicating a complex situation involving mental health, hygiene, and public safety within a densely populated residential environment





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Pasir Ris HDB Staircase Living Public Safety Town Council Hoarding Singapore

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