Passenger Reports Terrifying Speeding Incident and Unprofessional Conduct by Private Hire Driver

A passenger's early morning private hire car ride turned into a nerve-wracking ordeal due to a driver's excessive speeding and unprofessional behavior, leading to a formal complaint and a warning issued by the ride-hailing company. The incident highlights concerns about road safety and driver conduct.

A passenger's early morning private hire car journey took an alarming turn when the driver exhibited unprofessional conduct and dangerously sped, prompting a formal complaint. The incident, which occurred on April 12th, involved a 40-year-old commuter who booked a ride in the predawn hours, anticipating a tranquil commute. However, the experience was far from peaceful, with the passenger describing the drive as feeling like he was flying due to the driver's excessive speed.

The driver's unprofessionalism began even before the journey commenced. He failed to stop at the designated pick-up point specified by the ride-hailing application, instead positioning his vehicle on the opposite side of the road. This forced the passenger to navigate across traffic to board the car, raising concerns about potential waiting fees and general inconvenience. Upon entering the vehicle, the passenger was further taken aback by the driver's attire. He observed that the driver was wearing extremely short shorts, so short that the passenger initially mistook them for underwear. This sartorial choice contributed to an overall impression of unprofessionalism and a lack of seriousness. The core of the passenger's distress, however, stemmed from the driver's reckless driving. Throughout the 15-minute trip, the vehicle traveled at a high velocity, and the driver showed a disregard for speed bumps, failing to slow down. This behavior instilled a significant sense of nervousness in the passenger. He articulated his concerns, stating that such aggressive driving could have severe consequences, particularly if vulnerable passengers like the elderly were present, potentially leading to motion sickness or discomfort. Furthermore, he highlighted the extreme danger to other road users, including motorcyclists and pedestrians, emphasizing that the driver's inability to brake promptly could easily result in a serious accident. Deeply concerned by the unsafe and unprofessional experience, the passenger promptly took action. He meticulously documented his experience and submitted a formal complaint via email to the ride-hailing service provider. In response to the report, the company, identified as Grab, confirmed that they had investigated the matter and subsequently issued a warning to the driver involved. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of driver accountability and adherence to safety regulations within the private hire industry. In a related context, official statistics underscore the persistent issue of speeding in Singapore. Data released by the Traffic Police revealed that in January and February of 2026, over 55,000 speeding violations were recorded. This figure represents a notable increase of 6% compared to the same period in the previous year, which saw more than 51,000 violations. Specifically, speeding accounted for a significant portion of these offences, making up nearly 80% of the total. Out of the 55,044 total traffic violations, 42,948 were attributed to speeding, an increase of over 20% from the 34,918 cases recorded in the preceding year. This surge in speeding incidents highlights an ongoing challenge in enforcing traffic laws and ensuring road safety for all users. The passenger's experience, while an individual incident, unfortunately mirrors a broader trend of traffic violations that authorities are continuously working to address through enforcement and public awareness campaigns. The expectation of a safe and uneventful journey is a fundamental right for passengers, and deviations from this standard, especially those involving recklessness, warrant serious attention and corrective action from service providers and regulatory bodies alike





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