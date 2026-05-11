Passengers Evacuated from Hantavirus-Stricken Cruise Ship Begin Flying Home

Passengers have been evacuated from the cruise ship MV Hondius after it docked in Tenerife, Spain. The ship had been infected with hantavirus, but no symptoms were reported among the passengers and crew before the evacuation. However, upon testing, one American passenger tested positive for hantavirus and another French passenger showed symptoms on their flight home. The evacuated passengers are now on their way back home aboard military and government planes, with strict isolation measures in place.

Passengers evacuated from the hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius started flying home aboard military and government planes in the Canary Islands , Spain. One American tested positive and a French passenger displayed symptoms.

Passengers were evacuated from the ship after its arrival in Tenerife as none of the 140 people on board had shown symptoms. A passenger who tested positive for the virus was isolated, and others were assessed and monitored. Passengers left their luggage behind and only carried essentials, a cellphone, and documentation. They are being monitored by their home countries to prevent any further transmission





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