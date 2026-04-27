Pastor Dies After 27-Hour Open-Heart Surgery; Death Ruled a Medical Misadventure

A 62-year-old pastor from Faith Community Baptist Church died after a complex 27-hour open-heart surgery led to multi-organ failure. A coroner's court ruled the death a medical misadventure, finding no evidence of foul play. The surgery involved multiple complications and revisions, ultimately proving fatal.

A 62-year-old pastor from Faith Community Baptist Church (FCBC), Reverend Simon Yee Siak Choon, tragically passed away following a remarkably lengthy and complex open-heart surgery lasting 27 hours.

The surgery, intended to address valvular heart disease, ultimately led to multi-organ failure. A coroner's court investigation concluded on Friday, April 24th, that his death was a result of a medical misadventure, with no evidence of foul play. The investigation findings, released on April 27th, determined the death to be 'iatrogenic', meaning unintentionally caused by medical intervention. Reverend Yee had pre-existing conditions including hypertension, high cholesterol, and mild coronary artery disease.

He initially sought treatment at Mount Alvernia Hospital for breathlessness caused by acute pulmonary oedema in September 2022, and was subsequently referred to Mount Elizabeth Hospital for mitral valve repair or replacement. The mitral valve was malfunctioning, causing blood backflow. The surgical procedure, commencing on October 7th, 2022, initially involved attempts to repair both the mitral and aortic valves.

However, the mitral valve repair proved unsuccessful due to persistent leakage, necessitating a replacement. This replacement was complicated by the prior aortic valve replacement, obscuring the procedure. Following the surgery, Reverend Yee developed renal failure requiring dialysis, and his liver function deteriorated, ultimately leading to multi-organ failure. Dr. James Wong Woon Wai, the lead surgeon, had informed Reverend Yee of the risks, including a less than 5% chance of stroke, multi-organ failure, and death.

The family expressed some questioning whether attempting a repair before replacement contributed to the outcome. Dr. Wong explained significant bleeding occurred due to a blood clotting disorder, requiring extensive intervention. An independent expert report from Dr. Michael George Caleb, a senior consultant heart surgeon at the National University Heart Centre, highlighted the unusual series of complications encountered during the operation. Dr. Caleb noted that each major step of the surgery experienced problems requiring repetition or revision, significantly prolonging the procedure.

He emphasized that while individual complications can occur, the confluence of multiple issues within a single operation is rare and increases the risk of fatality. The case was presented to the State Coroner, and a thorough autopsy was performed. While the family attended the hearing, they declined to comment on potential civil actions.

The coroner’s ruling underscores the inherent risks associated with complex cardiac surgery and the unfortunate circumstances that can lead to unintended adverse outcomes, even with experienced medical professionals





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Singapore Faith Community Baptist Church Open-Heart Surgery Medical Misadventure Multi-Organ Failure

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RTS Link Advances with Successful High-Speed Multi-Train TestsMultiple trains were tested at high speed on the Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link on April 24th, marking a significant step towards system readiness. The tests validated key systems under strict safety protocols, with further phases of testing planned.

Read more »

Man Dies in Ravine Crash on Way to Grandfather's FuneralA 44-year-old man died after the SUV he was travelling in with his family skidded into a ravine in Perak, Malaysia. The family was en route to Cameron Highlands to pay respects to his grandfather. His wife and children sustained minor injuries.

Read more »

Elderly Man Dies After Collision with Garbage Truck in Bukit PanjangA 69-year-old man died on Saturday, April 25th, after being struck by a garbage truck in Bukit Panjang, Singapore. A 39-year-old truck driver has been arrested for careless driving. The incident occurred along Senja Close, and the victim was pronounced dead at Woodlands Hospital.

Read more »

Sawe Shatters Two-Hour Marathon Barrier at London MarathonKenya's Sabastian Sawe makes history at the London Marathon, becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours with a time of 1:59:30. Tigst Assefa also sets a new record in the women's elite race.

Read more »

Iran war hits Asia's polyester suppliers to global fast fashionSURAT — A surge in fossil fuel prices since the Iran war is squeezing polyester suppliers and garment makers across India and Bangladesh, threatening to raise costs for fast-fashion retailers like Zara and H&M.

Read more »