Paternity leave in Singapore may not be enough to persuade couples to have more children

A new study has found that fathers who took paternity leave after the birth of a child were no more likely to have a second or third child than those who did not take leave. The research, led by pediatric professor Jean Yeung, also identified disparities in paternity leave uptake across different occupations and broader workplace and cultural barriers that may discourage fathers from taking leave.

SINGAPORE: A local study has found that paternity leave alone may not be sufficient to encourage couples in Singapore to have more children. In fact, fathers who took paternity leave after the birth of a child were no more likely to have a second or third child than those who did not take leave.

The research was led by paediatric professor Jean Yeung from the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore and analyzed data from 1,835 households involved in the Singapore Longitudinal Early Development Study. The study also identified disparities in paternity leave uptake across different occupations and broader workplace and cultural barriers that may discourage fathers from taking leave





IndependentSG / 🏆 2. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fertility Paternity Leave Singapore Study SINGAPORE Paternity Leave Research Children Fathers Workplace Culture Barriers Work-Life Balance Singapore Longitudinal Early Development Study Yong Loo Lin School Of Medicine National University Of Singapore Child Development Prof Jean Yeung Gender Equality Equal Division Of Labour Prejudice Flexible Work Arrangements Normalization Cultural Acceptance AI-Focused AI Change Job Loss Social Media

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Progress Singapore Party Secretary-General Admires Late Singapore Leader Dr Goh Keng SweeLeong Mun Wai, the secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party, attended the launch of a new book by Dr Phua Swee Liang, the widow of late Singapore leader Dr Goh Keng Swee, expressing his admiration for Dr Goh as a founding father, outstanding political leader, and visionary economic planner

Read more »

SINGAPORE: Man falls onto train track, causing disruption; no foul play suspectedA 68-year-old man fell onto the train tracks at Segar LRT Station, causing several hours of disruption along part of the Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (LRT) line. The incident did not involve any signs of foul play and is currently under investigation. The operator, SMRT Trains, activated bridging bus services to reduce commuter disruption.

Read more »

Research Effort Focuses on Fertility and Child Development in SingaporeResearchers are working on a White Paper with policy recommendations on fertility and child development to be shared with the government as it seeks to reverse Singapore's falling birth rates. The paper will be jointly developed by the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Yong Soo Lin School of Medicine and the Population Association of Singapore, and submitted to the newly formed Marriage and Parenthood Reset Workgroup when ready.

Read more »

US Indictment Leads To Leave Of Absence For Singaporean Businessman, Mr Teo Siong SengIn response to a US indictment, Singapore businessman Mr Teo Siong Seng takes a leave of absence from his roles at the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce (SERT) and Enterprise Singapore, as stated by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

Read more »