Patong motorcycle rental shop fire kills 11, injures 36 in Phuket

A fire at a motorcycle rental and sales shop in Patong, Phuket killed 11 people and injured 36 early on Nov 16. Most deaths were from smoke inhalation and the cause is under investigation.

PHUKET - Eleven people were reported dead and 36 injured after a fire swept through a motorcycle rental and sales business in Patong, Phuket in Thailand, early on Nov 16.

Most deaths were believed to have resulted from smoke inhalation, while all 36 injured people were taken to hospital for treatment. Police told Reuters that 15 of those injured were Thai nationals and one was a Myanmar national. No tourists were among those killed or injured, police said. The blaze was reported between 3.15am and 3.20am at commercial premises on Phang Muang Sai Kor Road in Patong, Kathu district.

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The fire broke out at about 3.17am (4.17am SGT), according to Thai authorities. Flames spread rapidly through the building before reaching neighbouring properties on both sides. The fire started in a building housing a vehicle rental business and later spread to several nearby buildings, including four commercial buildings in total. Initial assessments indicated that five commercial units had been damaged, along with several motorcycles parked near the business.

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Motorcycles Fuel Rapid Fire Spread

Sanakorn Keesin, deputy mayor of Patong Municipality, noted that more than 100 motorcycles were parked on the ground floor of the affected building, while the upper floors were used as accommodation. Fuel, rubber tyres and plastic components in the parked motorcycles contributed to the rapid spread of flames and the development of thick smoke throughout the premises. More than 100 motorcycles, fuel, tyres and plastic helped the fire spread fast.

As the fire intensified, occupants attempted to flee to the upper floors. However, dense smoke made evacuation increasingly difficult. According to Sanakorn, one victim was found on the third floor, while the other 10 were discovered on the fifth floor. Emergency personnel entered the building to rescue those trapped inside and move survivors to safety.

Most of those rescued were reported to be safe. One witness was using a mobile phone inside the building when they heard a noise suggesting that a fire had broken out. Unable to identify where the blaze had started, the witness hurried downstairs as smoke spread through the premises. Police captain Wisanu Chumee, a deputy investigation inspector at Patong Police Station, received the emergency report and informed police colonel Korakrit Khankrue, the station's superintendent.

Emergency Teams Battle Intense Flames

Firefighters from Patong Municipality's disaster prevention and mitigation unit were dispatched alongside rescue volunteers from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation and ambulances from Patong Hospital. Sanakorn reported that municipal emergency teams reached the scene within approximately five minutes of receiving the alert, despite rainfall in the area. Firefighters struggled to contain the flames because of the combustible materials and the large volume of smoke.

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Firefighters took about two hours to bring the blaze under control, but crews kept checking for sparks and damage. Even after the blaze had been brought under control, intermittent electrical sparks were reported, requiring firefighters to continue monitoring the premises and checking for further hazards. Sanakorn outlined a preliminary assessment suggesting that an electrical short circuit at a nearby utility pole may have triggered the fire.

Electrical Short Circuit Suspected Cause

According to this account, sparks may have fallen onto motorcycles parked near the pole and ignited combustible materials, allowing the flames to spread rapidly. Police are investigating a possible electrical short circuit, but the cause is not yet confirmed. The cause of the fire remained under investigation. Personnel from Patong Municipality and the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation continued to conduct detailed searches and safety inspections of the affected buildings.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, while the total cost of the damage has yet to be determined. The building is in a town area, near the popular beach of Patong on Phuket's western coast. The blaze came four months after a fire at a Bangkok bar killed at least 27 people.