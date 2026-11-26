Firefighters extinguished a blaze at Pattavikorn Market in Bangkok by 6:27am on Nov 27. The fire destroyed second-hand clothing stalls, prompting a registration point for victims.

Fresh fire damage was recorded at Pattavikorn Market in Bangkok's Bueng Kum district on the morning of Nov 27, 2026. A rapid blaze destroyed second-hand clothing stalls before noon, prompting a major emergency response that concluded by 6:27am. The incident disrupted local commerce and forced a nearby school to suspend classes.

Firefighters Respond to Pattavikorn Market Blaze

Emergency crews arrived rapidly after the first alert was received at 5.03am. The 199 emergency hotline logged the initial report of a fire inside Pattavikorn Market on Soi Nawamin 72. This location sits off Nawamin Road in the Khlong Kum area of the Bueng Kum district.

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Firefighters from at least five distinct stations coordinated a response to the emergency. Bang Chan Fire and Rescue Station was the first unit to reach the scene at 5.15am. Crews found the fire burning fiercely and immediately applied water hoses to the growing flames.

By 5.35am, the Rama 199 Radio Centre confirmed that flames had fully engulfed the entire area of tented clothing stalls. The dense accumulation of second-hand goods provided ample fuel for the rapid spread of the fire through that specific section of the market.

Multi-Station Response Protects Nearby Properties

The Bang Chan team received critical reinforcement from Hua Mak, Bang Kapi, Lat Phrao, and Bang Khen fire and rescue stations. These additional units helped bolster the frontline efforts against the intense heat and spreading flames.

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Disaster relief volunteers and rescue foundation teams played a vital support role in the operation. They assisted by bringing water tankers to the site, allowing firefighters to maintain a continuous supply of water.

The primary operational goal was to protect the adjacent infrastructure from the spread of fire. Crews and volunteers worked aggressively to prevent the blaze from reaching nearby shophouses and other commercial properties surrounding the market.

Schools Close and Registration Point Opens

Bodindecha School 2 suspended all classes after November 27 due to the fire at Pattavikorn Market. This closure affected students and staff in the immediate vicinity as a precautionary measure and safety protocol.

Official assistance for those impacted by the disaster began shortly after the fire was contained. Bueng Kum district officials established a registration point for affected individuals near the market.

This administrative hub was set up at the Caltex petrol station next to Pattavikorn Market on Nawamin Road. The location provided a accessible and safe space for victims to report losses and seek support.

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Impact on Second-Hand Clothing Trade

Pattavikorn Market is well known for its inventory of second-hand clothing and other used goods. The specific nature of the stall contents directly influenced the behavior of the fire.

Clothes and other stock within the tented stalls fueled the flames significantly. This material allowed the fire to spread rapidly through the tented section of the market before containment was achieved.

The blaze was officially confirmed to be out by 6:27am on Nov 27. The speed of the response prevented the destruction of the surrounding residential and commercial buildings.

Next Steps for Victims and Officials

Immediate recovery efforts are focused on the administrative support provided by the district. The registration point at the Caltex petrol station remains the central hub for coordinating aid.

The suspension of classes at Bodindecha School 2 highlights the broader community impact of the incident. Authorities continue to monitor the safety of the area as cleanup operations proceed.

Market vendors and business owners affected by the loss of second-hand goods must utilize the designated registration point. This process ensures that displaced individuals and businesses receive appropriate district-level assistance following the Nov 27 fire event.