Paul Tambyah Criticizes HDB Housing Delays For Older Cohorts

SDP chair Paul Tambyah expresses dismay over HDB statements indicating that Singaporeans born in the late 1980s and 1990s must wait until their 40s or 50s to purchase BTO flats.

Singapore Democratic Party chair Paul Tambyah has publicly criticized the Housing & Development Board for recent statements regarding the delayed purchase of Build-To-Order flats by older generations of citizens. In a social media post published on October 29, Tambyah described the situation as deeply depressing, highlighting the growing gap between government planning and the lived realities of homeownership seekers in the city-state.

HDB Announces Revised Site Plans

The Housing & Development Board announced revised plans for the Maju Forest and Gillman Barracks projects on October 28, confirming that fewer residential units will be built than initially proposed. This decision follows a comprehensive review process that integrated environmental studies, public feedback, current housing needs, and the availability of alternative land sites. The board committed to preserving additional greenery in these areas to better align with environmental sustainability goals.

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Demographic Shifts Impact Timing

Official HDB communications stated that housing demand has remained strong in recent years, with larger cohorts of individuals born in the late 1980s and 1990s now reaching the age bracket to purchase their own flats. Data indicates that fertility rates were higher during this specific period, resulting in a significant population wave that is currently entering the primary home-buying market. This demographic bulge is creating unprecedented pressure on the existing housing supply framework.

Tambyah Questions Government Delivery

Tambyah expressed skepticism regarding the government's ability to deliver essential services, stating that he had previously heard complaints about the failure to provide the '5Cs' to young people. He remarked that hearing citizens must wait until their 40s or 50s to secure a BTO flat is sadder than earlier critiques, noting that the timing suggests a systemic delay. He pointed out that those born in the late 1980s and 1990s are currently between 30 and 40 years old, not yet in their 40s or 50s as implied by some interpretations.

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Construction Timelines Create Waiting Periods

The basis for Tambyah's concern appears to stem from the scheduled construction timelines for key housing projects at Gillman Barracks and Maju Forest. Site work commencement is planned for the second half of 2027 at Gillman Barracks and the first half of 2028 at Maju Forest. With typical construction durations lasting between three to four and a half years, these delays extend the waiting period for many prospective homeowners significantly.

Ongoing Political Friction Continues

This commentary adds to the ongoing political friction between Tambyah and the ruling People's Action Party, who recently interacted at a Nee Soon food centre. The SDP chair suggested that such high-profile engagements might compel the ruling party to work harder to address housing concerns. The debate highlights the tension between rapid urban development and the urgent need for accessible housing solutions for all age groups.