Pax, a Brazilian AI crime-fighting platform backed by $40M in funding, launches new pilots in Bahia and Mato Grosso do Sul, following successful trials in Goias that cut urban crime by 27%.

Pax, the artificial intelligence crime-fighting platform based in Brazil, is initiating new pilot programs in three additional regions while maintaining active operations in four existing states. Co-founder and Chief Executive David Peixoto confirmed this expansion on November 24, stating that the technology will now cover the states of Mato Grosso do Sul and Bahia, as well as the Federal District. This move follows a successful $40 million seed funding round secured in May, led by United States venture capital firm Benchmark alongside Greenoaks, which has propelled the startup from its founding in November 2024 into a broader national presence.

AI Integration Transforms Police Investigation Workflows

The Pax platform functions by pairing autonomous AI agents with law enforcement officers to accelerate the resolution of criminal cases through advanced data processing capabilities. Officers interact with the system using natural language prompts to request the identification of specific individuals or vehicles by querying vast databases that include surveillance camera footage, dispatch call records, and historical police documentation. According to David Peixoto, this technology allows officers to identify suspects in seconds, a process that traditionally would require days of manual labor and cross-referencing disparate evidence sources. The system effectively automates the pattern recognition that detectives often spend entire films trying to solve in criminal narratives.

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Measured Outcomes Validate Security Technology Investment

Early data from Goias state demonstrates the tangible impact of deploying Pax AI agents within local police units. Since the platform was rolled out in Luziania, a municipality within Goias, the percentage of solved crimes has increased significantly from 18% to 34%. During the same period, urban crime rates in the monitored area decreased by 27%, according to figures provided by Pax and verified by Colonel Alessandro Arantes of the Goias Military Police. These results highlight how the technology not only aids in post-crime investigation but also helps preempt criminal activity by optimizing resource allocation and suspect location efforts.

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Political Climate Drives Demand for Tech-Forward Policing

The expansion of Pax AI aligns with a broader national shift in Brazil toward technology-driven public security strategies, a topic that dominated the October presidential election campaign. Candidates across the political spectrum made crime reduction a central promise, with violent street robberies and snatch-and-grab thefts serving as major focal points for voter concerns. This political environment has created a receptive landscape for startups like Pax, which was founded by David Peixoto in November 2024 to address these specific security challenges. Peixoto attributes the strong interest from investors such as Benchmark and Greenoaks directly to the urgent need for technological solutions within the Brazilian public security sector.

Strategic Expansion Across Diverse Brazilian Jurisdictions

The new pilots in Mato Grosso do Sul, Bahia, and the Federal District will join Pax's existing operations in Sao Paulo, Goias, Parana, and Ceara, creating a diverse geographic footprint for testing the platform. This multi-region approach allows the company to gather varied data sets from different urban and rural environments, enhancing the robustness of their AI models. Colonel Alessandro Arantes emphasized the permanence of this shift in law enforcement, stating that the technology has revolutionized public security in ways that make a return to previous methods impossible. The ongoing expansion suggests a sustained commitment to integrating AI tools into the daily operations of Brazilian police forces across the country.