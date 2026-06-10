PayNow Display Name Update Leads to Unintended Explicit-Looking Names

A privacy update to Singapore's PayNow system, intended to curb impersonation scams, has resulted in some users receiving display names that appear explicit due to letter masking with 'X'. The Association of Banks in Singapore explains the rationale and addresses concerns.

Netizens have taken to social media to report their seemingly explicit new PayNow display names following the latest updates to the platform. The Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) implemented a change on April 29 to strengthen protection against impersonation scams.

The system now only shows the name of the payee linked to the registered account, but masks selected letters to safeguard customer privacy. However, users discovered unexpected and often humorous side effects. A Facebook user, Ron Foo, shared that his display name became 'FOX SEX POX'. Another user, Jeremy See, noted his entire family's surname turned into something 'NSFW' (Not Safe for Work).

In response, Ong-Ang Ai Boon, Director of ABS, explained the letter 'X' was chosen to mask letters because it is widely recognized as representing something concealed and visually resembles a cross-out mark. The choice also ensures compatibility across all 29 participating institutions, as not all systems support special characters. ABS stated the approach aims to swiftly disable a tool exploited by scammers while maintaining a smooth PayNow experience. They acknowledge feedback and will continue to review for future improvements





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