MAS and ABS announce PayNow enhancements starting 2027, featuring SGQR+ for cross-border payments, deep-linking, and higher limits to boost digital transactions.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Association of Banks in Singapore have unveiled a comprehensive roadmap for enhancing the PayNow instant payments system. These strategic improvements, detailed in the PayNow Generation 2 Phase 2 report released on Nov 18, are designed to modernize digital transactions for consumers and businesses alike. The enhancements will be implemented progressively over the next several years, with the first wave of changes scheduled to begin in 2027.

Expanding SGQR+ For Regional Payments

The core mechanism for improved cross-border transactions involves the expansion of the SGQR+ network. This upgrade creates direct links between local Singaporean QR payment networks and major regional schemes abroad. Tourists visiting Singapore will benefit significantly, as they can use their preferred foreign payment apps to scan a single SGQR code without needing to verify merchant compatibility. Similarly, Singaporeans traveling overseas can utilize their local banking applications to pay at merchants across more countries, eliminating the friction of multiple currency or app conversions.

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Development of the SGQR+ switch is already underway, ensuring that merchants and payment providers do not need to replace existing infrastructure. Instead, the new switch acts as an interoperable bridge between participating schemes. A limited pilot rollout is set for 2027 to connect an initial group of schemes and test live payment journeys. This will be followed by a broader expansion of scope in 2028, allowing for more seamless integration across the region.

Deep-linking And Higher Transaction Limits

Consumer convenience on domestic e-commerce platforms is being addressed through the implementation of deep-linking technology. Already demonstrated in Lazada checkouts via the OCBC app, this feature automatically opens a shopper's preferred payment app when PayNow is selected. It removes the need for users to screenshot QR codes or manually retrieve images from their phone galleries, streamlining the checkout process significantly.

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Financial capacity for high-value transactions will also see a major upgrade. Singapore currently imposes a $200,000 limit for PayNow transfers, which restricts its utility for substantial purchases such as property down payments or full vehicle payments. The new enhancements will introduce higher limits, starting with a single unidentified government agency in late 2027. This will allow citizens to receive large government payments with instant confirmation. The elevated limits will then be progressively rolled out to other agencies from 2028 onwards.

Strengthening Fraud Protections And Dispute Resolution

To address growing concerns regarding transaction safety, the Monetary Authority of Singapore is establishing clearer and more consistent rules for payment disputes, refunds, and fraud prevention. These regulations will specifically target scams arising from individual PayNow transactions with merchants. The goal is to provide both customers and merchants with a more uniform dispute resolution experience, featuring defined processes and potentially faster outcomes for technical issues or unauthorized transactions.

The Singapore Payments Network, established by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Association of Banks in Singapore in 2025, will oversee the introduction of these safeguards. The network is scheduled to roll out these protective measures in stages throughout 2028, ensuring that the expansion of payment capabilities does not come at the cost of security or consumer trust.

Innovating Future Payment Capabilities

Looking beyond immediate consumer enhancements, industry leaders are preparing for emerging use cases such as AI agent-initiated payments. The Monetary Authority of Singapore will convene the Singapore Payments Network, Banking Computer Services, and other key partners to innovate new payment capabilities tailored to these future scenarios. This collaborative approach aims to ensure the ecosystem remains robust against evolving technological demands.

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Industry participants, including the Association of Banks in Singapore, major banks, and payment service providers, are actively testing methods to process high volumes of frequent micro-payments more efficiently. United Overseas Bank stated that it is already collaborating with industry partners to explore these capabilities. The bank is specifically investigating how deep-linking and account-to-account payments can be more seamlessly integrated into online shopping journeys, positioning itself at the forefront of the PayNow Generation 2 transformation.