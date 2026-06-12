PayNow Masking Issue: Security Update Leads to Inappropriate Word Formations

After Singapore's PayNow removed nicknames to fight scams, using 'X' to mask letters in customer names inadvertently created offensive words, prompting ABS to review the approach amid public discussion.

Singapore 's PayNow system recently removed its nickname feature in an effort to reduce impersonation scams, replacing it with a masking mechanism that replaces certain letters in users' registered names with the letter 'X'.

The change sparked widespread discussion after some users noticed that the resulting masked names inadvertently formed inappropriate words such as 'SEX'. While the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) explained that 'X' was chosen because it is universally recognized as a placeholder for hidden information and due to system limitations across participating financial institutions-many of which do not support special characters-the public reaction highlighted how technical design choices can lead to unintended, often humorous, outcomes.

ABS stated it is reviewing feedback, acknowledging that while security was the primary goal, user experience also matters. The incident underscores a common challenge in technology and policy: solutions aimed at mitigating one problem can sometimes create another, albeit less severe, especially in a widely used platform like PayNow, which is integral to everyday transactions in Singapore. Businesses using Unique Entity Numbers remain unaffected as they never had the nickname feature.

The broader lesson points to the need for balancing robust security with inclusive, well-tested design to maintain public trust





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Paynow Singapore ABS Scam Masking Nickname Security

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