PayNow Name Masking Causes Embarrassing Displays; ABS Cites Technical Constraints

Singapore's PayNow system masks user names with 'X' to prevent scammer exploitation, but inadvertently displays vulgar words like 'SEX'. ABS explains special characters not supported across all 29 banks.

The Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) on Wednesday confirmed that it is aware of public feedback following the recent masking of PayNow users' names, which has inadvertently resulted in inappropriate words being displayed.

The change, implemented to combat scammers who exploited the nickname feature, has led to some users' names appearing with letter combinations that spell out words such as 'SEX'. For instance, a Facebook post by Jeremy See showed his name transformed into 'JERXXX SEX WEX LOXX', while another user, Ron Foo, noted his name became 'FOX SEX POX'. The issue quickly went viral on social media platforms like Reddit and Facebook, with hundreds of comments expressing frustration and amusement.

ABS explained that the letter 'X' was chosen over an asterisk, dash, or other symbol because not all of the 29 participating banks' systems currently support special characters. According to ABS director Ong-Ang Ai Boon, 'The letter X was chosen to mask certain letters as it is widely recognised as a symbol for something concealed or missing, and visually resembles a cross-out mark.

' The association decided on this approach to swiftly disable a tool being exploited by scammers while maintaining a smooth PayNow experience for users. Previously, scammers could use the PayNow nickname feature to impersonate trusted entities or individuals, tricking victims into transferring money to fraudulent accounts. Introduced at PayNow's launch in 2017, the nickname feature was meant to address privacy concerns for customers who preferred not to display their registered account names when receiving payments via mobile number or NRIC.

However, it became a vulnerability. The recent masking move by ABS aims to prevent such scams by hiding parts of the user's registered name, but the choice of 'X' has created unintended offensive displays. Users have reported seeing names like 'JUDE SEX' or 'MARY SEX', causing embarrassment and raising questions about the effectiveness of the masking strategy. Some have suggested using asterisks or dashes, but ABS maintains that technical limitations across different banking systems restrict the options.

Businesses using PayNow via Unique Entity Numbers (UENs) are unaffected, as they do not have access to the nickname feature and must use their registered account names. This incident highlights the delicate balance between security and user experience in digital payment systems. Experts note that while masking helps deter scammers, it can lead to unforeseen consequences if not implemented thoughtfully. The ABS is working with member banks to address the issue, and users are encouraged to provide feedback.

In the meantime, the association advises users to be cautious when sending money to unknown accounts and to verify the identity of recipients through other means. The PayNow service, which processes millions of transactions monthly, remains a key pillar of Singapore's digital payment infrastructure. This episode serves as a reminder that even well-intentioned security measures can have unintended side effects, and that communication with users is crucial during such transitions





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