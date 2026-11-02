PBOC Injects 100 Billion Yuan to Stabilize Chinese Stock Markets

China's central bank and regulators launched new liquidity measures and buyback incentives on November 2 to counter the worst October slump since 2016, aiming to restore investor confidence amid property debt concerns.

Chinese financial authorities initiated a coordinated intervention on November 2 to arrest a severe downturn in domestic equity markets, deploying over 100 billion yuan in fresh liquidity. This decisive action targets the broader economic headwinds of sluggish consumer spending and a protracted crisis within the real estate sector that has significantly eroded market sentiment.

PBOC Liquidity Injection and Rate Cuts

The People's Bank of China confirmed it would execute swap operations with financial institutions on November 2, directly injecting more than 100 billion yuan into the stock market. This specific facility allows brokers, insurers, and fund companies to access necessary liquidity for purchasing equities, marking the third utilization of this tool created two years ago. Previously, the central bank deployed similar mechanisms in October 2024 and January 2025, which collectively added 105 billion yuan to market circulation.

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In a complementary move designed to lower financing costs for corporate share repurchases, the central bank converted a temporary re-lending scheme into a permanent long-term mechanism. The interest rate for this expanded buyback lending program was reduced from 1.25% to 1%, making it cheaper for listed companies to stabilize their valuations through direct share acquisitions.

Regulatory Pressure on Tech and Index Giants

The China Securities Regulatory Commission issued explicit directives urging major constituents of key indices and leading technology firms to actively engage in share buybacks to support market stability. Regulators also instructed newly established exchange-traded funds to accelerate the accumulation of stock positions and encouraged fund managers to increase purchases during market down-cycles to provide additional upward pressure on prices.

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Hao Zhou, an analyst based in Hong Kong at Guotai Haitong Securities, noted that these regulatory steps send a strong signal regarding policymakers' commitment to safeguarding capital market stability. He emphasized that despite these supportive measures, global volatility and external uncertainties continue to weigh heavily on investor sentiment, necessitating sustained official intervention.

Market Reaction to November Two Policies

Investors responded positively to the announcements, with the Shanghai Composite Index rising 1.1% on November 2, marking its largest one-day percentage gain since August 27. This recovery followed a devastating October period where the benchmark CSI300 Index slumped by 8.5%, representing its worst monthly performance since early 2016 and reflecting deep concerns over sharp declines in tech stocks.

Bidding for the Securities, Funds, and Insurance Companies Swap Facility is scheduled to take place on November 3, following reports that 31 brokers and fund companies had already applied for swaps exceeding 100 billion yuan. Local media first revealed that regulators had met with financial institutions on November 2 to discuss these specific tools, setting the stage for the immediate market relief observed later that day.