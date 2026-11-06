PCF Marks 40th Anniversary with Strategic Expansion for Youth and Seniors

PAP Community Foundation celebrates four decades by expanding early childhood and eldercare services, targeting new demands in education and senior well-being across Singapore.

At 40 years old, the PAP Community Foundation (PCF) is strategically planning its next phase of growth, focusing on expanding services for both the youngest and oldest demographics in Singapore. The organization is adapting its operational model to meet shifting community needs, balancing the demand for high-quality early childhood education with the urgent requirements of an aging population. This dual focus marks a significant evolution from its foundational years, as the entity seeks to sustain its mission of social support in a rapidly changing societal landscape.

Leadership Reflects on Four Decades of Service

During the 40th anniversary celebrations held this year, PCF Chief Executive Officer Victor Bay observed a consistent narrative among staff, educators, caregivers, volunteers, partners, and families across different generations. He noted that a common theme emerging from these conversations was the foundation's progression from strength to strength. Many stakeholders commented that the organization has significantly stepped up its efforts over time to better serve children, seniors, and the wider community.

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Mr. Bay acknowledged that the journey has not always been easy, but the team remains driven by a core mission to do good and do well. To date, the foundation has supported 46,000 beneficiaries through various initiatives, including financial assistance, experiential learning, and opportunities for social interaction. The CEO emphasized that seeing so many lives touched by PCF reminded him of the transformative impact the organization has had over the decades and inspired the team to continue doing more.

Early Childhood Education Adaptations and Support

As families look beyond basic childcare and school readiness, there is an increasing demand for programs that help children develop confidence, resilience, and a love of learning. For PCF Sparkletots, meeting these expectations requires continually adapting its approach while expanding access to quality, affordable, and inclusive early childhood education. The organization is introducing new approaches to early childhood education that respond to these evolving parental expectations.

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One such initiative is a program designed to introduce nursery and kindergarten children to science, technology, engineering, mathematics, invention, and entrepreneurship. These programs aim to nurture curiosity, creativity, and confidence from an early age, ensuring that young learners are prepared for a complex future. This strategic shift reflects a deeper understanding of modern developmental needs, moving beyond traditional care to holistic growth.

Mrs. Marini Khamis, Chief Operating Officer of PCF Sparkletots Preschool, stated that educators now do more than just teach and care for children. They also support diverse learning needs, work closely with families, and help children build social-emotional skills. With preschool educators taking on these broader responsibilities, supporting their professional growth and development has become more important than ever for the organization.

Professional Roadmaps and Inclusive Learning Environments

To address the professional needs of its workforce, PCF Sparkletots is implementing dedicated roadmaps covering professional development, leadership development, and digital literacy. These initiatives will offer clearer career pathways and opportunities to build capabilities for staff members. Additionally, centre leaders will receive training in coaching, people skills, and fostering a positive workplace culture to enhance overall operational effectiveness.

Specialist teams will take on selected administrative and operational tasks at centres, giving educators and centre leaders more time to focus on teaching, supporting their teams, and strengthening relationships with children and families. Mrs. Khamis highlighted that everything the organization does comes back to one question: how can they make a meaningful difference in a child's early years? Supporting educators to grow and do their best work is an important part of that commitment.

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Another priority is creating inclusive learning environments where children with varied needs and backgrounds can participate meaningfully and feel a sense of belonging. The organization will share tools with educators to help improve classroom access and participation for children with diverse needs, while strengthening engagement for all. This commitment to inclusion extends to mother tongue language learning, with all PCF Sparkletots centres planning to offer Chinese, Malay, and Tamil lessons where there is demand starting from January 2027.

Reimagining Eldercare in a Super-Aged Society

PCF's work extends from early childhood to the silver years, with PCF Sparkle Care growing to a network of 20 eldercare centres since its first centre opened 11 years ago. It is now Singapore's third-largest day care and rehabilitation provider, reflecting the scale of its expansion in this sector. Alongside this physical growth, its active ageing centres have introduced activities that reflect seniors' changing interests, such as cultural arts and heritage experiences in Eunos, Counter-Strike gaming sessions in Yew Tee, and a golf simulator in Braddell Heights.

Mr. Andy Seet, Chief Operating Officer of PCF Sparkle Care, stated that growing older should not mean fading into the background. He emphasized that it should be a chapter defined by vitality, agency, and belonging. The organization has set out to reimagine eldercare spaces as welcoming second homes, co-created by seniors and shaped by their aspirations and lifestyles. This approach aims to ensure that seniors remain active and engaged members of their communities.

With Singapore now a super-aged society, meeting the needs of a growing senior population has become more pressing. The expansion of PCF Sparkle Care and the introduction of diverse activities demonstrate a proactive response to this demographic shift. By addressing the needs of both children and seniors, PCF is positioning itself to continue its impact for decades to come, ensuring that services remain relevant and effective for future generations.