Chef Edward Chong debuts a new menu at Peach Blossoms, elevating iconic Singaporean dishes like bak kut teh and chicken rice into fine dining experiences to define modern Singapore Chinese cuisine.

Restaurant Peach Blossoms, a Black Pearl -recognized establishment in Singapore, has unveiled a new a la carte menu spearheaded by Chef Edward Chong. This fresh culinary direction aims to establish a distinct identity for Singapore Chinese fine dining by drawing deeply from the country's rich culinary heritage and dialect communities.

Chong Redefines Fine Dining With Local Flavors

While Peach Blossoms is known for fine Chinese cuisine, the new menu represents a clear pivot toward familiar local flavors rather than staid traditions. The kitchen overhaul and interior refinements, including new statement lights and plush dining chairs, support this new chapter. The dishes capture the essence of beloved local favorites through inventive presentations that remain true to the fundamentals of Chinese cooking.

Also read Prince Edward to Visit Singapore Dec 1-3 for Duke of Edinburgh Award Events

A one-bite snack exemplifies this approach, capturing the essence of chicken rice through a unique twist. The Chicken Rice Tart features 6-Hour Cured Kampachi and Caviar. This dish replaces traditional poultry with fish cured in soya sauce to achieve a smooth, buttery texture that complements rice cooked in chicken fat and finished with housemade peanut oil.

Other highlights include Boston lobster served with chye poh and chwee kueh, showcasing the savory depth of hawker favorites. The Treasures of the Sea Dim Sum Trio offers a Teochew jicama dumpling, a scallop crystal dumpling, and a lobster dumpling. A bak kut teh spin on the classic Buddha Jumps Over Wall soup further demonstrates the kitchen's creative reinterpretation of regional staples.

Advertisement

Edward Chong Honors Singapore's Dialect Heritage

Chef Edward Chong, 43, originally from Malaysia and a member of the Hakka dialect group, seeks to celebrate Singapore's distinct food culture through this menu. He notes that a common misconception is that Peach Blossoms is strictly a Cantonese restaurant, an original concept from when the venue launched close to 40 years ago. In reality, his cooking draws on several regional styles including Hakka, Teochew, Hainanese, Hokkien, and Cantonese.

Chong views the new menu as a homage to Singapore, a place he has called home for the past 20 years. He intends to reflect his personal journey and experiences, which have shaped his culinary philosophy over time. By integrating Southeast Asian flavors that are part of Singapore's food culture, he aims to articulate a distinct identity for fine Singapore Chinese cuisine.

The chef emphasizes that successful interpretation must begin with respect for the original dish. Whether it is a particular aroma, texture, or combination of flavors, the core identity must remain clear even when ingredients or presentation change. Every addition to a dish should contribute to the overall taste profile without losing the connection to its roots.

Market Impact and Future of Singapore Chinese Cuisine

The launch of this menu positions Peach Blossoms as a key player in defining modern Singapore Chinese cuisine. Chong aspires for the restaurant to be the primary choice when people think of where to experience fine Singapore Chinese cuisine in Singapore. This goal requires balancing the sophistication of classical Chinese cooking with the everyday food culture of the island.

Advertisement

The kitchen's approach involves exploring how to express familiar flavors like the peppery warmth of bak kut teh or the fragrance of Hainanese chicken rice at a higher culinary level. Chong's travels to Shunde in Guangdong inspired the appreciation for natural fish flavors, leading to innovative uses of kampachi. The focus remains on concentrated bites that deliver immediate recognition of familiar tastes.

Guests are expected to understand the connection to traditional dishes without needing long explanations, ensuring the dining experience remains accessible yet elevated. The menu avoids simply slapping local flavors onto fine dining plates, instead aiming for a respectful and inventive celebration of Singapore's diverse dialect communities.