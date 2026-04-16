Pedestrian Critically Injured After Motorcycle Collision on Johor-Singapore Causeway

A pedestrian sustained serious injuries after being struck by a motorcycle on the Johor-Singapore Causeway late Tuesday evening. The accident, which occurred on the motorcycle lane, led to traffic delays and prompted an investigation. This incident follows recent installations of new traffic signs aimed at improving pedestrian safety.

A serious accident involving a pedestrian and a motorcycle occurred on the Johor-Singapore Causeway on the evening of April 14, a Tuesday. The incident, which took place at approximately 9:15 PM, caused significant traffic disruption and required the intervention of emergency services.

According to a statement released by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on their Facebook page, the collision happened along the Causeway, specifically after the international boundary and in the vicinity of Bangunan Sultan Iskandar. Initial reports from Shin Min Daily News indicate that the accident unfolded in the rightmost lane, which is designated exclusively for motorcycle traffic.

An eyewitness corroborated this information, recounting to Shin Min Daily News that the pedestrian, a woman, was reportedly crossing the road when she was struck from behind by a motorcycle. The force of the impact resulted in serious injuries for the pedestrian.

Visual evidence of the aftermath emerged online, with a video circulating that depicted a section of the road cordoned off by traffic police, highlighting the immediate response to secure the scene and manage the situation. Further details shared by social media users painted a concerning picture of the victim's condition. One account suggested that the injured woman was unresponsive to her husband's distressed calls at the scene, underscoring the severity of her injuries and the emotional turmoil experienced by those present.

This unfortunate event occurred in the context of recent efforts to enhance safety along the Causeway. It is noteworthy that the accident transpired only days after new traffic signage was erected on the Malaysian side of the Causeway. These signs were intended to explicitly warn cross-border commuters, particularly those on foot, about the prohibition of walking on the roadway.

Similarly, closer to the Singaporean end of the Causeway, pedestrians are also greeted with signage explicitly discouraging jaywalking, reinforcing the established rules for pedestrian movement in the area. The presence of these new signs, coupled with the occurrence of this accident, raises questions about pedestrian safety and adherence to traffic regulations on this busy international thoroughfare.





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Johor-Singapore Causeway Motorcycle Accident Pedestrian Injury Traffic Safety Cross-Border Commute

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Signs on Johor-Singapore Causeway Raise Questions About Pedestrian Ban and Commuter SafetyNewly installed signs prohibiting pedestrian traffic on the Johor-Singapore Causeway have sparked confusion and debate. Commuters, accustomed to walking across the border to avoid traffic, now face stricter regulations. The changes have led to questions about enforcement, safety, and the lack of alternative pedestrian infrastructure.

Read more »

Cross-border commuters puzzled over new 'No walking' sign on Malaysia side of CausewayOld rule but just new traffic signs.That was what greeted cross-border commuters walking along the Johor-Singapore Causeway towards Johor Bahru in a video shared on April 9 (Thursday).The 'No Pedestrians Allowed' and 'Speed Limit 50km/h' signs were seen being installed by workers in the video.

Read more »

Cross-Border Commuters Walk Causeway Despite Old Ban, New Signs Prompt ConfusionCross-border commuters are walking across the Johor-Singapore Causeway despite a long-standing ban, encountering new traffic signs and raising questions about enforcement. The signs, including 'No Pedestrians Allowed', are likely replacements for improved visibility. Some commuters cite heavy traffic and scenery as reasons for walking, while others express confusion and concerns about safety.

Read more »

Motorcycle Collides With Pedestrian on Johor-Singapore CausewayA serious accident involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian occurred on the Johor-Singapore Causeway on Tuesday evening, causing traffic disruptions and raising concerns about pedestrian safety. The incident prompted a swift response from authorities and highlighted ongoing efforts to manage pedestrian movement in the busy cross-border area.

Read more »

Motorcyclist allegedly hits pedestrian crossing Causeway after no-walking sign installedA pedestrian was allegedly struck by a motorcycle at the Johor-Singapore Causeway on April 14 (Tuesday).The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post that the traffic accident happened at 9.15pm along the Causeway after the international boundary leading to Bangunan Sultan Iskandar.

Read more »

Pedestrian Hit by Motorcycle on Johor-Singapore Causeway, Traffic DisruptedA traffic accident involving a pedestrian and a motorcycle occurred on the Johor-Singapore Causeway, causing disruptions to traffic. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries in the incident, which happened near the international boundary. The accident took place on a lane designated for motorcycles, and an eyewitness reported the pedestrian was hit from behind while crossing the road. The accident prompted road closures and the deployment of traffic police. This incident follows the recent installation of new traffic signs warning commuters against walking on certain parts of the Malaysian side of the Causeway and discouraging jaywalking on the Singaporean side.

Read more »