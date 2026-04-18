Penny University Closes Jalan Klapa Branch After Four Years, Cites Financial Struggles

The beloved cafe Penny University has announced the closure of its Jalan Klapa outlet after a four-year tenure, citing economic challenges within the food and beverage industry. The closure marks the end of an era for the cafe, which previously relocated from its East Coast Road location.

Penny University , a cherished cafe known for its quality coffee and brunch offerings, has announced its imminent closure at its Jalan Klapa location. The decision, revealed on April 18th via an Instagram post, comes after four years at the popular spot, following an earlier relocation from its original East Coast Road premises. The cafe reminisced about its time at Jalan Klapa , describing it as an adventure and highlighting the strong bond forged with its community. While acknowledging a more international customer base at this new location, Penny University expressed gratitude for the wonderful patrons who frequented the establishment.

The cafe's announcement was tinged with a note of sadness as it detailed the financial difficulties that have prompted the closure. The statement candidly addressed the harsh economic realities facing the food and beverage sector, stating that Penny University had not been immune to these challenges. The decision to close the Jalan Klapa eatery was described as a necessary step to navigate these difficult times. Despite the unfortunate circumstances, the cafe conveyed a sense of honor and blessing for the opportunity to have served its customers, promising to depart with fond memories. The team plans to take a much-needed break to rest, recharge, and regroup following the closure.

Penny University extended its heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported them throughout their journey. This includes a wide spectrum of individuals, from close friends and loyal regulars to families, the landlord of the Jalan Klapa premises, and visiting tourists. The cafe urged its patrons to visit one last time before the doors close, encouraging them to enjoy chats, great coffee, delicious food, and share smiles. This call to action reflects a desire to end their chapter at Jalan Klapa on a positive and memorable note. It is worth recalling that the initial move from East Coast Road was attributed to several factors, including rising rent costs and the need for a more spacious environment. At that time, founder Mouss Kamal had shared that the relocation was not an easy decision, particularly given his childhood spent in the vicinity of Marine Parade and Telok Kurau





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cafe Closure Penny University Jalan Klapa Food And Beverage Industry Financial Challenges

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Newcastle University Launches MSc in Energy Management (Renewable Enterprise) to Meet Growing Demand for Sustainability LeadersNewcastle University's new Master of Science in Energy Management (Renewable Enterprise), developed with Ngee Ann Academy, aims to equip professionals with the skills needed to lead in the rapidly evolving renewable energy and sustainability sectors. The program addresses the increasing demand for roles in ESG, renewable technology, and energy policy, preparing graduates for leadership positions in a sector transformed by new technologies and AI.

Read more »

The Lingering Shadows of War: Ceasefires and Peace Deals as New BeginningsDespite the presence of ceasefires and peace agreements in regions like Gaza and Lebanon, many underlying dynamics of conflict persist, urging continued global attention. A University of Melbourne researcher highlights that such agreements often mark the beginning of new phases of conflict rather than definitive ends.

Read more »

Couple Launches Hidden Heritage Tours to Explore Singapore's Overlooked NarrativesAmanda and Stanley Cheah, a former finance couple, have launched Hidden Heritage Tours in Singapore, offering unique excursions that delve into lesser-known historical sites and stories. Their "Don't Call Us Poor: Hidden Lives of Lavender" tour explores the Lavender and Jalan Besar areas, highlighting places often overlooked by mainstream tourism. The venture was inspired by their shared passion for uncovering hidden histories and grew from their Instagram page, Abandoned Singapore.

Read more »

Uncovering Singapore's Hidden Narratives: A Journey Through Lavender's Lesser-Known HeritageAmanda Cheong and Stanley Cheah, founders of Hidden Heritage, are leading unique heritage tours in Singapore, focusing on overlooked areas like Lavender and Jalan Besar to reveal stories and places often missed by mainstream tourism. Their latest tour, Don't Call Us Poor: Hidden Lives of Lavender, offers an intimate glimpse into the history of public housing, traditional businesses, and the lives of its residents.

Read more »

Postgrad student taken to hospital after fire at NTU laboratoryA fire broke out at a laboratory at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) on Friday (April 17) afternoon, resulting in one person being taken to the hospital.Netizens posted photos of several students and staff standing outside the building, as well as Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles at the scene.

Read more »

'It's been an adventure': Penny University to close Jalan Klapa outlet 4 years after move from East Coast RoadFour years ago, Penny University moved out of its iconic East Coast shophouse after a decade. Now, it's closing its Jalan Kapa outlet, with its last day of service on May 3. The popular cafe announced the news in an Instagram post on April 18. 'It's been an adventure in Jln Klapa since we moved here four years ago from...

Read more »