The Pentagon failed its ninth consecutive annual audit despite 14 of 25 reporting entities passing for the first time, marking progress in modernizing defense financial systems.

The United States Department of Defense has failed its ninth consecutive annual financial audit, according to a report released by the Pentagon Inspector General on November 16. However, the audit reveals a significant milestone in modernization efforts, as 14 of the department's 25 standalone reporting entities passed their financial reviews for the first time in history.

Majority of Defense Units Pass Financial Review

Defense Department Chief Financial Officer Jules Hurst confirmed to Reuters that an independent auditor found the financial statements for these 14 entities to be clean and accurate for the fiscal year 2026, which concluded in September. This represents an improvement from the previous year, when only 11 entities passed their respective audits. These successful units now account for 56 percent of the department's total assets and 86 percent of its liabilities.

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Officials stated that passing the audit is primarily a matter of time rather than capability. Hurst emphasized that a majority of the department's assets are now subject to clean opinions, marking a historic shift in the Pentagon's financial accountability. The audits serve to verify whether financial statements are fairly presented and whether the underlying financial systems and processes are sound and reliable.

Outdated Systems Challenge Modernization Goals

The Department of Defense is a vast bureaucracy that has historically struggled with approximately 149 financial management systems. Many of these systems are inadequate, outdated, and built on computer code that is 50 years old. To address these deficiencies, the Pentagon is prioritizing the modernization of its data tools and infrastructure to demonstrate to lawmakers that it can be trusted with federal funds.

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To complete audits without relying on these antiquated legacy systems, officials are drawing data from 61 core systems within the Pentagon's more modern, cloud-based War Data Platform. This approach has enabled the department to obtain statistically significant data samples that were successfully used for the audit process. The use of artificial intelligence tools from Palantir and xAI, alongside in-house applications, is also helping to automate financial reconciliations and documentation to speed up the process.

Future Timeline for Department-Wide Audit Compliance

The Pentagon as a whole was first subjected to audits in 2018 and has consistently failed to pass annual reviews due to persistent system and accounting problems. Congress originally mandated that the department be given 10 years to achieve compliance, a deadline that falls in the fiscal year starting in October 2027. Officials plan to consolidate the current 25 separate audit opinions into just eight beginning in 2026.

The ultimate goal for the Department of Defense is to secure a full department-wide audit opinion in fiscal year 2028. Congress has phased in these audit requirements for federal agencies over several decades, and most major agencies are now required to have their financial statements audited annually. The successful audit of the Pentagon's Medicare-Eligible Retiree Health Care Fund in fiscal 2026 highlights the effectiveness of these new cloud-based strategies and AI-driven reconciliation tools.