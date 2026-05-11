Peptides: Boon or Buzzard? A Rising Concern for Public Health and Legitimate Research

The surge in demand for unapproved peptides on social media platforms has led to a rise in imports and consumers turning to the 'grey market' for their fix, despite the potential risks. The industry and regulators need to improve their communication and reach with the public to address these concerns and ensure safety.

Peptides are increasingly being promoted for weight loss, muscle gain, and anti-aging, but experts caution about potential public health risks and undermining legitimate medical research.

Some consumers turn to the `grey market' to obtain peptides, while others order from unverified sites without prescriptions. The surge in demand for unapproved peptides on social media platforms has led to a rise in imports by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia. The regulatory agency issued warnings about potential side effects, including severe allergic reactions and hospitalizations.

The legitimacy of peptide-based treatments remains a concern, as they move closer to regulatory approval, and the industry needs to improve its communication with consumers. Longevity doctor Taylor Kline and the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners are addressing this issue





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