Perennial debate in Singapore over high ministerial salaries

Critics are pressuring Singapore to reconsider its high ministerial salaries, questioning whether the original rationale behind the system still holds weight. The country's ruling People's Action Party (PAP) defends it as a necessary strategy to attract capable leaders and ensure strong governance in a small, resource-scarce nation heavily dependent on human capital.

SINGAPORE: Critics continue to question the rationale behind Singapore’s political pay system, which has for decades provided ministers among the highest salaries of any elected politicians in the world.

The country’s ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) defends this arrangement as a necessary strategy to attract capable leaders, deter corruption, and ensure strong governance in a small, resource-scarce nation heavily dependent on human capital. The PAP emphasizes that Singapore risks losing talented individuals to multinational corporations, banks, law firms, and large private-sector employers if political salaries are not kept competitive with the private sector, potentially leading to a ‘brain drain’





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Policy Governance Political Pay High Ministerial Salaries Singapore- PAP- Political Pay System Brain Drain Talent Retention Compensation For Talent Government Service Political Salaries Borderline Singapore's Vulnerability

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