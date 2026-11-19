World champion Peres Jepchirchir receives a three-year ban and loses all results since July 2026 due to an EPO violation, with Irine Cheptai named the new Sydney Marathon winner.

The Athletics Integrity Unit has officially banned Kenyan world marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir from competition for a period of three years due to a violation of anti-doping regulations. The governing body confirmed the sanction on Thursday, November 19, after the athlete admitted to breaching rules related to the use of the banned blood booster EPO. This decisive action effectively strips Jepchirchir of her competitive status in professional athletics until her eligibility is restored in late 2029.

Jepchirchir Admits to EPO Violation

Peres Jepchirchir, a highly decorated 33-year-old athlete, signed an admission of anti-doping rule violations and an acceptance of consequences form following an investigation. The charges stemmed from the presence of a prohibited substance, specifically EPO, or its metabolites and markers in her biological sample. The AIU detailed that the breaches involved both the presence of the prohibited substance in her sample and her use or attempted use of a prohibited substance or method.

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Although Jepchirchir initially denied using EPO in an interview conducted on the same date as the sample collection, claiming no knowledge of how the adverse analytical finding occurred, she later provided a formal admission. This admission led directly to the imposition of the three-year ban, marking a significant end to an era of dominance for one of the sport's most successful figures.

Annulment of Results Since July 2026

In her signed form, Peres Jepchirchir accepted the disqualification of all her competitive results dating back to July 17, 2026. This extensive annulment includes her recent and high-profile victory at the Women's Sydney Marathon, which took place in August 2026. The retroactive nature of the disqualification means that all podium finishes and titles achieved within this timeframe are officially erased from the record books.

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The decision impacts a prestigious list of marathon victories, including her gold medal win at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games. Furthermore, her major wins in the New York City Marathon in 2021, the Boston Marathon in 2022, the London Marathon in 2024, and the Sydney Marathon in 2026 are now voided due to the positive test linked to the Sydney event.

Irine Cheptai Awarded Sydney Victory

The consequences for the upcoming race results were immediate, with Sydney marathon authorities confirming that Irine Cheptai has been crowned the 2026 women's champion. Following the official disqualification of Peres Jepchirchir, the second-place finisher Irine Cheptai was awarded the title and the associated honors of the race. This shift officially recognizes Irine Cheptai as the winner of the event held in Sydney, Australia, in August.

The reassignment of the title highlights the strict enforcement of anti-doping protocols by the Athletics Integrity Unit and race organizers. It ensures that the prestigious title of the Sydney Marathon winner is awarded to an athlete who did not test positive for prohibited substances, maintaining the integrity of the competition.

Provisional Suspension and Testing Context

The regulatory process began last month when Peres Jepchirchir was placed under a provisional suspension. This suspension was triggered after she tested positive for the banned substance in a sample taken prior to her performance in the Sydney Marathon. The initial suspension served as a precautionary measure while the Athletic Integrity Unit conducted its review and investigation into the positive test results.

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The case underscores the rigorous testing standards applied to elite athletes globally. The investigation proceeded from the initial provisional suspension to the final admission of guilt, demonstrating the procedural steps taken to ensure fair play in international marathon events. The ban represents a significant moment for the sport, as it removes one of its most celebrated figures from competition for the foreseeable future.