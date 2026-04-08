Perfect Crown: IU and Byeon Woo-seok Reunite, Addressing Past Heartbreak in New K-Drama

IU and Byeon Woo-seok star in the new K-drama Perfect Crown, marking their reunion a decade after Scarlet Heart Ryeo. The press conference revealed their experiences, character dynamics, and expectations for the upcoming series. IU talks about the opportunity to play in a new project with Byeon Woo-seok, which is set in a modern day monarchy and Byeon Woo-seok discusses his feelings to be back in a project with IU and how excited he is for the new project and character.

The highly anticipated K-drama Perfect Crown sees the reunion of South Korean stars IU and Byeon Woo-seok, a decade after their first collaboration. The press conference held on April 6th unveiled insights into the actors' experiences and the dynamics of their new roles.

IU, the lead actress, highlighted how Byeon Woo-seok's character in Perfect Crown feels like a redemption for his actions in their previous drama, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, where his character caused significant heartbreak to IU's character. She humorously mentioned that it seemed as if Woo-seok had been waiting a decade to make amends. The new drama, set in a constitutional monarchy in the 21st century, offers a different backdrop for their relationship, moving away from time travel. IU plays Seong Hui-ju, a chaebol heiress, while Woo-seok portrays Grand Prince I-an, and their story revolves around a marriage of convenience. IU shared that playing Hui-ju was an easy decision due to her fascinating multifaceted personality, describing her as a character full of yearning and a 'loose cannonball' within the context of her world, a person who is famous and has lots of interests from society. Woo-seok, also excited for the new project, spoke about the decade-long chemistry that he shares with IU, mentioning how comfortable she makes him feel on set. He added that IU gave him a lot of advice and that he felt the chemistry between them stretched over a decade.\Byeon Woo-seok elaborated on his role as Grand Prince I-an, who, despite his high status, carries a sense of loneliness and internal scars. He mentioned being involved in the styling of his character to reflect I-an's firm beliefs. In Perfect Crown, Woo-seok's character grapples with the pressures of his position as a regent for a young crown prince. IU emphasized that her new role differs greatly from her past characters, allowing her to approach the role without the pressure of audience expectations. She felt more at ease playing a character like Hui-ju because it was so different from her other roles. Both actors seem at ease in this new drama and are very excited to share this project with the public. Woo-seok also expressed his happiness about the excitement that he felt from fans to see him in the role. The drama also features a supporting cast, including Gong Seung-yeon, Yu Su-bin, and Lee Yeon. The drama is set to premiere on April 10th on Disney+.\The press conference also touched upon the impact of their previous roles and the expectations placed upon them by fans. IU last starred in the award-winning 2025 drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, playing the lead role Ae-sun and her daughter Geum-myeong. IU felt that she didn't feel any pressure from the audiences who view her as the beloved characters who are vastly different from Hui-ju. Byeon Woo-seok, who played heartthrob Ryu Sun-jae in Lovely Runner, shared his excitement rather than pressure about returning to the small screen after his breakout role in 2024. He expressed his desire to repay the fans' love with his best performance. Their interactions during the press conference, from their shared history to their enthusiasm for the new project, built anticipation for the premiere of Perfect Crown. The story's unique premise, character development, and the actors' camaraderie promise to captivate audiences when the show premieres on Disney+ on April 10. The anticipation for Perfect Crown is fueled not only by the reunion of IU and Byeon Woo-seok but also by the fresh take on their characters and the themes of status, societal expectations, and personal growth that the drama promises to explore





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IU Byeon Woo-Seok Perfect Crown K-Drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

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