Performer at USS WaterWorld suffers medical emergency during training session

A performer at Universal Studios Singapore's (USS) WaterWorld suffered a medical emergency during a training session on Tuesday (May 19), which temporarily closed the attraction until Dec 31. The performer needed medical attention after fellow performers noticed he was in distress and rendered immediate assistance. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call for assistance at 30 Sentosa Gateway at about 10.35am on Tuesday, and one person was taken to the Singapore General Hospital.

A performer at Universal Studios Singapore 's (USS) WaterWorld suffered a medical emergency during a training session on Tuesday (May 19). The performer was engaged by an appointed vendor for USS' WaterWorld, according to a Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) spokesperson in response to AsiaOne's query on Friday.

It is unclear what condition the performer is in as RWS spokesperson added that they are unable to share more about his condition as a matter of respect for the performer and his family’s privacy. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call for assistance at 30 Sentosa Gateway at about 10.35am on Tuesday, and one person was taken to the Singapore General Hospital. USS WaterWorld is temporarily closed until Dec 31, according to the integrated resort's website. However, AsiaOne understands that this closure is unrelated to the incident





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Universal Studios Singapore Resorts World Sentosa Waterworld Performer Medical Emergency Training Session Temporary Closure

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Performer at WaterWorld Singapore show suffers medical emergency during training sessionPerformer at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) WaterWorld attraction at Universal Studios Singapore (USS) suffered a medical emergency during a training session on May 19, prompting his fellow performers to assist before emergency services. He was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

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WaterWorld at Universal Studios Singapore temporarily closed due to performer s medical emergencyA performer at WaterWorld, a park at Universal Studios Singapore, suffered a medical emergency during a training session on May 19. The performer was engaged by an appointed vendor for WaterWorld, and fellow performers rendered immediate assistance. The Singapore Civil Defence Force also responded to the call. Out of respect for the performer and his family s privacy, the practice and exact condition of the performer are not being disclosed.

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Universal Studio Singapore's performer hospitalised after training mishap; RWS investigatingA performer at Universal Studios Singapore's (USS) WaterWorld suffered a medical emergency during a training session on Tuesday (May 19).

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