Perlis Chief Minister Investigated for Shooting Cow During Korban Ritual

Perlis Chief Minister Abu Bakar Hamzah is under police investigation after a viral video showed him shooting a cow with a shotgun during a korban event. He claims the animal was aggressive, but critics question the use of force and the cow's behavior.

Perlis Chief Minister Abu Bakar Hamzah is facing police investigation after a video emerged showing him using a shotgun to shoot a cow during a korban event in Perlis on May 28.

The footage, which quickly went viral on social media platform X, depicts the chief minister aiming at a cow that appears to be standing still in an open field. After firing the shot, Abu Bakar and three other individuals approach the animal to check on its condition.

The incident has sparked widespread criticism online, with many users questioning the necessity and legality of employing a firearm during the traditional Islamic ritual of korban, which involves the slaughter of livestock such as cattle, goats, and sheep, with the meat subsequently distributed to worshippers and the needy. In defense of his actions, Abu Bakar claimed that the cow had broken loose and turned aggressive, posing an immediate threat to workers and the public at the Kuala Perlis Grand Sacrificial Ritual Programme.

Kangar police chief Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop confirmed in a statement that the chief minister holds a valid license for the shotgun used in the incident. The firearm, along with nine rounds of buckshot ammunition, has been seized by authorities. A statement has been recorded from Abu Bakar, and the police indicated that the discharge of the firearm was justified due to the perceived danger presented by the rampaging animal.

Abu Bakar further clarified on social media that the shot was intentionally aimed at the cow's thighs to paralyze it rather than to kill, emphasizing that 24 other cows were slaughtered according to standard procedure at the ceremony. However, skepticism persists.

Jelutong Member of Parliament Sanisvara Nethaji Rayer questioned why Abu Bakar brought a shotgun to a korban ceremony, noting that the video shows the cow standing calmly in an open area without any individuals nearby, and it does not appear to be charging or threatening anyone. Social media users have also raised concerns about potential animal cruelty, prompting the police to urge the public against speculation while the investigation is ongoing, warning that action will be taken against any conduct that threatens public order.

The case continues to unfold as authorities review the evidence and statements, balancing concerns about public safety, animal welfare, and the proper conduct of religious rituals





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Abu Bakar Hamzah Perlis Korban Shotgun Animal Cruelty Police Investigation

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