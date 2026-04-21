Persistence Pays Off: Nick Teo Secures Debut Star Awards Victory Amid Emotional Celebration

Local actor Nick Teo celebrates his first-ever Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes win at the Star Awards, with his wife Hong Ling expressing heartfelt pride over his long-awaited recognition.

The recent Star Awards held on April 19 marked a significant milestone for local actor Nick Teo , who secured his first-ever Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes trophy. For the 36-year-old performer, the win was not just a professional accolade but the culmination of a long and challenging journey through the entertainment industry. Known for his resilience, Nick described himself as a slow burner, emphasizing that his career trajectory resembles a marathon rather than a sprint.

While he has faced numerous challenges and experienced the typical ups and downs of a competitive field, the recognition serves as a testament to his persistence. The moment his name was announced by veteran Hong Kong actress Ada Choi, a sense of disbelief washed over him, requiring gentle encouragement from fellow actors Brandon Wong and Desmond Ng to nudge him toward the stage. This breakthrough moment was made even more poignant by the presence of his wife, actress Hong Ling, whose emotional reaction underscored the depth of their partnership. The domestic significance of this victory was highlighted in a heartfelt Instagram post where Nick shared an image of a trophy cabinet they had previously installed in their home. For years, the cabinet served as a display for Hong Ling's numerous accolades, while the section designated for Nick remained conspicuously empty. With this win, he is finally able to fill his side of the shelf, turning a long-held dream into a tangible reality. He expressed immense gratitude toward his dedicated fan club, his mentors, and the supportive network of friends who kept him grounded throughout his career. Nick humorously remarked that his fans should be prepared for his future ambitions, as this initial victory has only fueled his desire to achieve more in the years to come. By acknowledging the long road he traveled—starting from his initial debut in the long-form drama 118—Nick reaffirmed his commitment to the craft, promising to maintain his own pace while continuing to grow as an artist. Hong Ling was equally vocal about her joy, taking to social media to celebrate her husband's success with raw, emotional candor. Admitting that she cried more than he did during the ceremony, she highlighted the pride she felt watching him stand on stage with the trophy. The couple, who first met on the set of their debut project, shared a deeply touching moment when Nick dedicated a portion of his acceptance speech to his wife. He credited her for providing the stable home life that allowed him to pursue his professional aspirations without distraction. This symbiotic support system, which has evolved since they began dating in 2015, was central to their collective success at the awards show, where Hong Ling also celebrated her fifth win in the female category. Their journey, which began with smaller roles and supporting character work, has clearly led them to a place of mutual recognition and admiration, solidifying their status as one of the local industry's most beloved power couples. The evening concluded on a high note, serving as a reminder that success is often most rewarding when it is shared with those who believe in your potential during the most difficult of times





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