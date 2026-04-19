Persistent Clutter Crisis in Yishun: 'Garbage House' Reverts Despite Repeated Clean-ups

Neighbours in Yishun are growing increasingly frustrated as a heavily cluttered HDB unit repeatedly reverts to a 'garbage house' status, despite over a decade of clean-up efforts by the town council and volunteers. The mess has spilled into common areas, attracting pests and causing ongoing disturbances. Authorities have issued a notice to the homeowners, warning of potential confiscation of items.

A persistent issue with extreme clutter in a Yishun housing unit has neighbours expressing deep frustration, as the problem shows no sign of lasting resolution. Despite over a decade of repeated clean-up efforts, involving the town council and numerous volunteer groups, the residence quickly reverts to a state described as a 'garbage house'.

The accumulation of items is so severe that it has begun to encroach upon common areas, spilling into corridors, near the lift lobby, and even extending downwards to the ground floor. Residents report that this pervasive mess has unfortunately become a breeding ground for pests such as rats and cockroaches, creating a constant source of disturbance and unsanitary conditions for those living nearby. A 63-year-old long-term resident, who has lived in the vicinity for nearly ten years, detailed how the situation, initially less severe, has escalated significantly over time due to the continued hoarding behaviour of the couple residing in the unit. She lamented that despite more than ten interventions by various volunteer organisations, charities, and the town council, the cleared space is invariably re-cluttered within a month, effectively undoing all progress. Another neighbour, aged 59, corroborated this, stating that items have been consistently placed in the corridor for approximately three years. While agreements were reached to clear the obstructions, the clutter inevitably reappeared. During a reporter's visit, the exterior of the unit was observed to be crammed with boxes and a variety of miscellaneous items. Inside visible cabinets, over twenty umbrellas were seen alongside plastic bags filled with instant noodles and waste paper. Furthermore, discarded strollers, stools, second-hand appliances, and even a bicycle were found blocking the entrance, presenting a significant impediment and safety hazard. In response to the ongoing problem, the town council has issued an official notice to the homeowners, demanding that the clutter be cleared. The notice includes a stern warning that any items remaining uncleared may be confiscated. Authorities have indicated that they are actively monitoring such cases of extreme clutter within Housing Development Board (HDB) units and are collaborating with community partners to engage with the affected residents. However, the resolution of persistent corridor clutter is acknowledged to be a complex and time-consuming process. This situation echoes other recent HDB incidents, including a peculiar case where an individual was apprehended twice in four days, not for visiting, but for attempting to steal underwear from a corridor. This highlights a range of challenges faced within communal living spaces





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Clutter Hoarding Yishun HDB Community Disturbance

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