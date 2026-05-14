Pest Control Personnel Allegedly Rough Handling Wild Rooster

Personnel from a pest control company were caught on video allegedly handling a rooster improperly. The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) has made a report to the National Parks Board (NParks) after pest control personnel were seen rough handling a wild rooster.

Personnel from a pest control company were caught on video allegedly handling a rooster improperly. The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) has made a report to the National Parks Board (NParks) after pest control personnel were seen rough handling a wild rooster .

Acres uploaded footage of the alleged mishandling in a Facebook post on Wednesday (May 13), showing two pest control personnel catching a wild rooster and trapping it in what appears to be a burlap sack. In the 22-second video, one man is seen repeatedly tugging the rooster while it appears entangled in netting. He proceeds to hold it by a single wing and place the rooster into a gunny sack.

"While members of the public may view chickens as 'pests' or a nuisance in residential areas, it is important to remember that they are still living, sentient animals capable of experiencing stress, fear, pain and injury," Acres said. The association highlighted that proper handling is 'not optional', even if an animal is to be removed or culled. Acres wrote: 'Humane handling standards exist to minimise unnecessary suffering throughout the process.

' Under Singapore's Animals and Birds Act, causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal may constitute an offence. Acres also urged members of the public who witness suspected animal cruelty or improper handling of animals to document the incident and report it to the relevant authorities





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Animal Concerns Research And Education Society National Parks Board (Nparks) Pest Control Personnel Wild Rooster Allegedly Rough Handling Burlap Sack Gunny Sack Sentient Animals Humane Handling Standards Animal And Birds Act Suspected Animal Cruelty Proper Handling Unnecessary Pain And Suffering Wildlife Rooster Pest Control

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