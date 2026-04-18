Pete Davidson Nearing Tattoo-Free Goal After Six Years and $200,000 Investment

Comedian Pete Davidson is significantly progressing in his six-year journey to remove over 200 tattoos, a process that has cost him an estimated $200,000 and involves painstaking laser treatments. While much of his body art, including humorous and celebrity portraits, has faded considerably, Davidson still has a substantial amount of ink to address, particularly on his torso and back. He intends to keep a portrait of Hillary Clinton, a decision stemming from personal admiration and a desire to offer support. The removal process, described as intensely painful and time-consuming, reflects Davidson's evolving self-perception and a desire to move beyond reminders of past struggles with addiction and self-esteem.

Pete Davidson , the celebrated comedian known for his candid humor and often extensive body art , is making significant strides in his journey to remove a substantial portion of his over 200 tattoos. Six years into a rigorous and costly tattoo removal process, Davidson is reportedly seeing considerable progress.

The comedian, who has sported an array of ink including portraits of iconic characters like SpongeBob SquarePants and even political figures such as Hillary Clinton, embarked on this painstaking endeavor in 2020 with a goal to be largely ink-free by his early thirties. This extensive process, estimated to have cost around $200,000, involves numerous laser sessions and considerable healing time between treatments, highlighting the commitment required to reverse extensive body art. A recent photograph shared by Davidson's girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, showcasing the comedian with their newborn daughter, offered a glimpse into the results of his removal efforts. The ink on his lower arms appeared significantly faded, indicating that the laser treatments have been effective. However, Davidson himself has acknowledged that this is just the beginning, estimating that roughly 65 to 70 percent of his tattoos remain. The next major phase of the removal process will target his torso and back, areas that have already seen some preliminary treatment initiated on his chest. The sheer volume of ink Davidson has accumulated over the years presents a formidable challenge for the removal specialists, demanding patience and a long-term strategy. When Davidson first announced his intention to undergo tattoo removal, he was advised that by the age of 30, the majority of his ink should be gone. Now 32, he candidly admits that the process is far more tedious than anticipated, largely due to the mandated six-week healing period between each laser session. He has explained that each individual tattoo can require up to 10 laser jolts to effectively break down the pigment, translating to approximately 60 weeks of recovery time for just one piece of body art. Davidson has described the experience as intensely painful, likening it to having a layer of skin burned off, followed by a difficult healing process. Despite the discomfort and the significant financial and time investment, Davidson appears determined to achieve his desired outcome, driven by a desire for a different personal aesthetic and a fresh start. Amidst the extensive removal, there is at least one tattoo Davidson intends to keep: a portrait of Hillary Clinton. He explained his reasoning during a radio show appearance, stating he got the tattoo after her loss in the 2016 presidential election. He expressed a personal connection to Clinton, describing her as a lovely lady, and that he wanted to offer some cheer to her after the election results. This decision highlights a nuanced approach to his body art, where some pieces hold personal significance beyond mere decoration. Davidson has also spoken openly about his past struggles with addiction and self-esteem, attributing his initial desire for tattoos to a feeling of being ugly and needing to cover up. He confessed that he no longer wants to be constantly reminded of his past struggles when looking in the mirror, such as a depiction of SpongeBob smoking a joint, signifying a desire for a cleaner, less burdened self-image. The ongoing tattoo removal represents a profound personal transformation for Davidson, symbolizing a shedding of past selves and an embrace of a future with a different visual and emotional landscape





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