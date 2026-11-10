Pete Hegseth Could Face House Impeachment Vote This Week

Pete Hegseth could face House impeachment this week over alleged abuse of power, including the Iran war. Senate conviction is seen as unlikely.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth could be impeached by the House of Representatives this week. The charges, introduced by Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky on Monday, November 9, 2026, accuse Hegseth of abusing his power. One of the articles cites the decision to go to war with Iran without an imminent threat or congressional approval. Reuters reported the development from Washington on November 10.

Hegseth is the Pentagon chief in the Trump administration, and the impeachment effort is aimed directly at his conduct in office. Massie introduced eight articles of impeachment against him. The move puts the House in position to formally bring charges, although it would not remove Hegseth from office on its own.

Also read House Votes on Impeaching Defense Secretary Hegseth Over Iran War

How the House Impeachment Process Works Step by Step

Under the US Constitution, impeachable offenses are Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors. The phrase high crimes and misdemeanors is not explicitly defined in the Constitution. Historically, however, it has been understood to cover abuses of power and violations of public trust.

House Republican leaders are expected to try first to stop the vote through procedural means. One option would effectively kill the measure without debate. Another would send it to a committee for further investigation. Either approach requires only a simple majority, and Republicans control the House by 218 seats to 214. If those efforts fail, an impeachment vote could proceed.

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Impeachment by the House would work like an indictment in a criminal case. After that, the Senate would have to take up the matter. It could either dismiss the charges or hold a trial to decide whether Hegseth is guilty and should be removed from office. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate.

Competing Views on Hegseth and the Senate Trial

In a Senate trial, House members would act as the prosecutors, while senators would serve as jurors and hear witness testimony. A guilty verdict requires a two-thirds vote of the senators present. If convicted, the official is immediately removed from office. A trial could also be avoided, or ended before a conviction vote, if a majority of senators votes to dismiss the charges.

Massie's impeachment resolution could pass the House with unified Democratic support. Conviction in the Senate, however, is a much higher hurdle and is seen as unlikely. The gap between those two steps is central to how the outcome is being read in Washington.

The Senate's handling of a previous cabinet case shows how such a process can end. In 2024, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was impeached over Democratic President Joe Biden's handling of the US-Mexico border. The Senate voted to dismiss those charges, which headed off a trial.

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What Happens Next for Hegseth and Congress

Republicans will control both chambers of Congress until noon ET (1700 GMT) on January 3, 2027. At that time, Democrats take control of both the House and the Senate. Massie's resolution will expire on January 3 if it does not receive a vote on its merits by then.

Massie lost his primary election and will not return to Congress next year. As a result, a different House member would need to reintroduce articles of impeachment after that date. If the House votes to impeach Hegseth during the current Congress, however, the resolution would not expire on January 3. That would allow the Senate to hold a trial next year, when Democrats control both chambers.

If Massie's move succeeds, Hegseth would be the third cabinet secretary in US history to be impeached. The Constitution states that the president, the vice president and all civil Officers can face impeachment, a term long understood to include high-ranking officials and federal judges. Past cases also show that impeachment does not always lead to removal. William Belknap, who served as secretary of war under President Ulysses S. Grant, was impeached in 1876 on corruption allegations shortly after resigning. He was eventually acquitted in the Senate. Donald Trump was impeached twice, first in December 2019 over efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden, and was acquitted by the Senate in February 2020. He was impeached again in 2021 on charges of inciting an insurrection after the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by his supporters, and the Senate acquitted him by a vote of 57-43, with seven Republicans voting to convict.