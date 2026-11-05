Pete Hegseth Faces Reckoning After 2006-Style Midterm Defeat

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faces intense pressure from lawmakers and White House insiders following Democratic midterm gains linked to the Iran war.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing significant political pressure within the White House and from congressional leaders following the 2026 midterm elections. The electoral backlash against President Donald Trump's administration has been heavily attributed to the ongoing conflict in Iran, mirroring the political fallout that ousted former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld after the 2006 midterms.

Historical Parallels and White House Tensions

President Donald Trump publicly defended Hegseth on Wednesday, stating that he believes the Secretary is doing a very good job and does not intend to replace him. This stance stands in sharp contrast to the actions of then-President George W. Bush, who fired Donald Rumsfeld the morning after Democrats seized control of Congress in 2006. That historical precedent involved voter discontent over the Iraq War leading to a loss of legislative power, a scenario that appears to be repeating itself with the Iran conflict.

Also read Tampines Crash Survivor Seeks Psychiatric Help; Driver Faces Nine Charges Over Deregistered Car

Despite the President's public support, a Trump adviser indicated that Hegseth could be on the chopping block due to the war. The adviser suggested that someone would inevitably be blamed for the electoral losses, but it would not be President Trump. Hegseth has been a vocal proponent of the military action, with Trump noting on March 23 that Hegseth was the first to advocate for the strike to prevent nuclear proliferation.

Partisan Conflict and Legislative Obstacles

Vice President JD Vance publicly questioned whether the Iran war was worth the political cost, acknowledging that it cost Republicans control of Congress. This admission highlights the growing rift between the administration's foreign policy and its domestic political viability. Hegseth's relationship with lawmakers has become increasingly strained, with US Senator Thom Tillis warning on CBS that Hegseth faces a reckoning.

Advertisement

Senator Tillis emphasized that Hegseth's difficult relationships with Congress are undermining the Trump administration's push for a US$1.5 trillion defense spending package. Tillis noted that Congress has only 60 days remaining in its session and argued that it is necessary to determine if Hegseth is the best person to advocate for these funding needs before the term ends.

Impeachment Threats and Oversight Challenges

The Department of Defense stated that Hegseth remains 100 per cent committed to leading the Pentagon until the end of Trump's term on January 20, 2029. However, Hegseth is a polarizing figure who has made enemies even within his own party. US Representative Thomas Massie filed articles of impeachment earlier this year, accusing Hegseth of abusing his office by launching hostilities against Iran without congressional approval.

Democrats have promised to investigate Hegseth's handling of the Pentagon, including his purges of top military officers such as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Representative Adam Smith, who is expected to lead the House Armed Services Committee, pledged vigorous oversight on the Iran war and what he termed the erosion of the apolitical foundation of the armed forces. Hegseth previously sought to prosecute Senator Mark Kelly and other Democrats for urging troops to refuse illegal orders.

Future Scenarios and Political Fallout

Internal White House discussions have reportedly featured rancor on Capitol Hill over Hegseth's position, with sources suggesting a need for a replacement who could distance the administration from events under Democratic scrutiny. Hegseth also faces potential scrutiny over his Ukraine policy and US military strikes on suspected drug trafficking boats in Latin American waters, which some Democrats argue could amount to war crimes.

Advertisement

One long-rumored possibility for Hegseth involves filling the US Senate seat vacated by Senator Marsha Blackburn. Blackburn was elected to become Tennessee's next governor starting in January, leaving her with four years remaining in her term. Hegseth, a Tennessee resident who voted in the state, could potentially be appointed to the seat without running for election, a move Trump suggested could make Hegseth very popular.