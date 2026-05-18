Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson launches 'Gut Tunnel' exhibition to educate public on IBD and endoscopic remission

The 'Gut Tunnel' exhibition aims to bridge gaps in IBD care by shifting its focus from short-term symptom relief to long-term disease control. It also hopes to empower people living with IBD to take control of the disease and their life aspirations.

The exhibition aims to educate the public about IBD . Inflammatory bowel diseases ( IBD s) such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease affect around 3,000 people in Singapore and 10 million people worldwide.

These diseases cause symptoms such as diarrhoea, blood in stool and abdominal pain, and have no cure. This means that patients with IBDs have to live with their disease and often only focus on symptom control. To educate the public on IBD, pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson has launched a 'Gut Tunnel' experience in Shenton Way, it said in a media release on Monday (May 18).

The installation at Asia Square 2 will run from Monday to Thursday — in line with World IBD Day, which falls on May 19. It turns complex clinical information into a tangible experience to educate the public on IBD and raise awareness about endoscopic remission





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IBD Ulcerative Colitis Crohn's Disease Inflammatory Bowel Diseases Asia Square 2 Shenton Way World IBD Day Digestive Disease Week Endoscopic Remission Symptom Control Invisible Inflammation Acorn Gastroenterology Gut Tunnel Experience

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