Pharmacological substances use or drunkenness may have contributed to hit-and-run crash and failed to stop at red light incident

After being filmed crossing lanes and failing to stop at a red light, individuals allegedly evaded police by ramming three vehicles and a cyclist. A driver is currently being held.

post, the suspect was caught in a hit-and-run crash involving three cars and a cyclist... In the video posted, it was clearly shown that the vehicle was seen travelling unsteadily towards a group of cyclists waiting at a traffic junction after failing to stop at a red light...

One of the male cyclists was reported to be taken to the hospital for medical assistance... With this unfortunate incident, many netizens shared their thoughts and opinions in the comments section of the post. One claimed that he is 99% sure it was caused by the driver’s drunkenness or use of Kpods... For some, they suspected that the man may have something illegal inside the vehicle...

In similar news related to road incidents, there was a recent report where a man was caught on video lying down in the middle of Grange Road in what appeared to be an attempt to block a passing vehicle..





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Crime Road Crash Driver Cyclist Vehicle Drugs Or Alcohol Evading Police

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