A spacecraft-shaped pulpit at Wat Bandai Thong in Phetchaburi, used for Maha Chat sermons during Loy Krathong, has drawn praise for its creative, modern design.

A Buddhist temple in Phetchaburi province has drawn attention for a spacecraft-shaped pulpit used by monks and novices to deliver sermons at Wat Bandai Thong during this year's Maha Chat sermon and Loy Krathong festival. The structure, which was featured in a report by Khaosod English, has become a talking point among local viewers who praised the temple for its inventive approach to traditional religious teaching. The pulpit's design, which combines a modern vehicle shape with a Buddhist setting, represents a new way of presenting familiar sermons to the public.

The Maha Chat sermon is a traditional Thai Buddhist preaching event, and Loy Krathong is a festival of lights held across Thailand. Both occasions bring large crowds to temples, which makes the setting important for how teachings are received. The temple's use of a striking visual centrepiece during these events has placed Wat Bandai Thong in the spotlight at a time when many people gather to listen and reflect.

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How the Celestial Palace Pulpit Works

The pulpit at Wat Bandai Thong was designed to function as a moving stage rather than a fixed platform. According to the monk quoted in the report, the abbot of Wat Bandai Thong created a pulpit resembling a celestial palace about three to four years ago, and it included mechanical features that changed how the sermon was staged. When a monk first took his seat, the platform sat at ground level.

The platform would then rise, revealing a heavenly backdrop behind the speaker. It stopped at a set height so the monk could deliver the Maha Chat sermon from an elevated position. The effect was designed to make the sermon feel like a journey into another realm, with the visual sequence giving the audience a clear sense of movement and transition.

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This year's version introduced a further change. The celestial palace and the heavenly backdrop were separated, creating a layered visual effect that the monk described as giving the impression of transport. The arrangement shows how the temple has built on its earlier design rather than simply repeating it.

Symbolism and Public Reaction to the Design

The monk explained that the spacecraft-shaped structure symbolises limitless travel. In his explanation, a spacecraft can reach distant places, and the Buddha's teachings have continued to spread across the world for thousands of years since his time. The design, he suggested, links an ancient message with a modern image that audiences can easily recognise.

The monk also said that the abbot of Wat Bandai Thong had received praise from various media outlets for his creativity and modern approach. That recognition has extended beyond the temple grounds, with coverage reaching wider audiences who may not otherwise have followed the Maha Chat sermon or the Loy Krathong celebrations in Phetchaburi.

Public response has been visible online as well. A Facebook post by Khaosod English about the pulpit garnered more than 4,000 likes and 160 comments. One user wrote, in praise of the temple, that it was good to see the sermon made interesting, a reaction that reflects the broader appreciation for the temple's willingness to experiment with how Buddhist teachings are presented.