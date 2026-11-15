Phil Collins and Billy Idol Inducted at 2026 Rock Hall Ceremony

Phil Collins received an emotional tribute at the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, joining Billy Idol and other legends in a star-studded night at the Peacock Theater.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony held on Saturday, November 14, 2026, delivered a vibrant celebration of music history at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The event honored a diverse array of artists, from pop icons to hip-hop pioneers, creating a night defined by emotional speeches and unexpected performances. Key inductees included Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Wu-Tang Clan, and producer Rick Rubin, alongside groups like Oasis and Joy Division. The ceremony transformed into a lively showcase of musical legacy, overcoming earlier concerns about the attendance of major stars.

Phil Collins Tribute and Emotional Speech

Phil Collins received a deeply moving tribute that highlighted his unprecedented dual success as a drummer and a pop vocalist during the 1980s. Although mobility issues prevented him from performing, Collins made a poignant appearance on stage using a pair of canes to accept the award. Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker inducted Collins, praising his unique ability to master both instrumental and vocal stardom simultaneously.

Also read Wu-Tang Clan and Phil Collins Inducted Into Rock Hall of Fame 2026

Barker highlighted Collins' iconic track, "In the Air Tonight," describing its drum sequence as arguably the most impressive in music history. Following Barker's speech, Cynthia Erivo performed a slowed-down, epic rendition of the song that brought the audience to its feet. Collins, whose daughter, actor Lily Collins, watched from the crowd, assured fans that he has not finished his career despite his health challenges.

Legends Honored by Peers and Hosts

Billy Idol delivered an electrifying performance during his induction, leading the audience in chants along with his hit "White Wedding." He was inducted by No Doubt members Tony Kanal and Gwen Stefani, who joined him on stage for a duet of "Eyes Without a Face." Idol used the moment to address younger musicians, encouraging them to embrace their turn in the industry while he celebrated his longevity in rock.

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Oprah Winfrey provided a reverent induction for the late R&B legend Luther Vandross, who passed away in 2005. Winfrey described Vandross as the maestro of the love song, noting his velvet voice and soulful passion. Usher followed by singing a sultry medley of Vandross hits, including "Here and Now" and "So Amazing," showcasing the enduring appeal of the 1980s and 1990s icon.

Hip-Hop Pioneers and Early Influences

The Wu-Tang Clan commanded the stage with a rowdy celebration that featured ten current members and a full jazz band. Comedian Chris Rock inducted the group, emphasizing how they rewrote the rules of hip-hop without major industry backing. The collective performed a medley that included "C.R.E.A.M." and Ol' Dirty Bastard's "Shimmy Shimmy Ya," creating an unforgettable moment of unity and energy.

Queen Latifah and MC Lyte were also recognized for their groundbreaking contributions to the genre. Megan Thee Stallion inducted Latifah, while Remy Ma honored Lyte, both citing the importance of female representation in hip-hop. The two artists performed a joint medley of their hits, including "UNI.T.Y." and "Ruffneck." Additionally, Gram Parsons, Fela Kuti, and Celia Cruz received posthumous Early Influence Awards via video tributes.

Production Power and Musical Diversity

Legendary producer Rick Rubin was inducted with a minimalist acceptance speech, accepting the honor with just a single sentence. His influence was highlighted by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who delivered a long-bearded tribute performance. The night also featured a surprise opening by U2, who performed their new single "Silencio" and their 1984 classic "Pride (In the Name of Love)." The event concluded with Run DMC and Aerosmith performing their collaborative hit "Walk This Way," bridging the gap between rock and rap once more.