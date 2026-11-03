Phil Foden Targets Form Return Ahead of Man City vs RB Leipzig

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden discusses his return to peak performance and potential England recall ahead of the crucial Champions League clash with RB Leipzig.

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is striving to regain his Premier League and PFA Player of the Season standards as the club prepares for their upcoming Champions League fixture against RB Leipzig in Germany on November 4. The 26-year-old English international, who established himself as a dominant force in English football, expressed confidence that his recent on-pitch contributions are signaling a return to the elite level that defined his previous achievements.

Consistency Drives Foden's Recovery From Slump

Foden secured the prestigious Premier League and PFA Player of the Season accolades in 2024 following a career-defining campaign where he netted a remarkable 27 goals across all competitions. His current efforts are aimed at reversing a disappointing period of inconsistency that ultimately resulted in him being excluded from England manager Thomas Tuchel's squad for the 2026 World Cup. Speaking at a press conference in Leipzig on November 3, Foden emphasized that regular playing time and maintaining a positive mindset are the essential components required to restore his previous level of excellence.

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The Manchester City star highlighted the importance of rhythm, noting that involvement in goals significantly boosts confidence and helps players find a productive groove. He pointed to his recent performances, including a hat-trick and an assist in the October Champions League victory over AEK Athens, as evidence that he is finally regaining his touch. Foden stated that he feels he is slightly starting to get back to that top tier, driven by the satisfaction of contributing directly to the team's success and maintaining high levels of happiness on the pitch.

England Exclusion And Future Squad Hopes

Regarding his status with the national team, Foden confirmed that he has not held any direct conversations with England manager Thomas Tuchel since being omitted from the World Cup squad. The exclusion from the tournament squad marked a significant setback for the attacking midfielder, whose career-best goal tally had previously positioned him as a key figure for the national side. Foden adopted a focused approach, stating that he is concentrating exclusively on his own game and his club responsibilities rather than dwelling on the national team selection process.

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The local junior, who grew up as a devoted fan of Manchester City, remains optimistic about a potential return to the England setup. He expressed the hope that his continued strong performances for his club might lead to a call-up in the future. Despite the silence from the national team camp, Foden remains dedicated to proving his worth through consistent displays, believing that his current trajectory is the correct path toward reclaiming his spot in the international squad.

Maresca Backs Foden Amid Cherki Competition

Enzo Maresca, who replaced long-time manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City this summer, has expressed strong support for Foden's ongoing development. Maresca acknowledged that the transition to his management style was smoother for Foden than for other teammates due to the midfielder's prior experience working under the Italian coach at the youth level. This existing rapport has allowed Foden to better understand Maresca's tactical instructions and assist the wider team in adapting to the new regime.

The new manager affirmed that he sees Foden improving day by day, confirming with absolute certainty that the midfielder will provide significant value throughout the season. Maresca also addressed the competition for places, noting that Foden and Rayan Cherki are currently in similar positions within the squad hierarchy. Despite the competition, Maresca stated he is very happy with Foden's daily work ethic and commitment, reinforcing the player's importance to the team's attacking structure.

Financial Charges And Club Stability Context

While Foden focused on his footballing development, he declined to offer any commentary regarding the ongoing Premier League charges against Manchester City for alleged breaches of financial regulations. The club continues to navigate these serious legal challenges, which have the potential to impact the team's standing in domestic and European competitions. However, Foden maintained his professional focus on the pitch, ensuring that external pressures did not distract from his immediate objective of securing victory against RB Leipzig.

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The upcoming match against RB Leipzig represents a critical opportunity for Foden to further cement his return to form on the European stage. With the club's management and coaching staff visibly backing his current trajectory, the midfielder is positioned to leverage his recent momentum. The combination of his proven goal-scoring ability and the tactical support from Maresca suggests that Foden is poised to make a substantial impact in the remainder of the Champions League campaign.