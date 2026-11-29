The Philippine Coast Guard accused China of conducting unauthorized marine scientific research in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone off Ilocos Norte, deploying an aircraft and a vessel to challenge the Chinese research ship Tan Suo Er Hao.

The Philippine Coast Guard on Sunday accused China of conducting illegal marine scientific research within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone off the country's northern coast.

The coast guard said in a statement it deployed an aircraft on Saturday to challenge the Chinese research vessel Tan Suo Er Hao operating off Ilocos Norte province without authorization from the Philippine government. The vessel was monitored about 49 nautical miles northwest of Burgos town and did not respond to multiple radio challenges, the PCG said. The coast guard said it has also deployed a vessel to challenge the ship while it remains within the Philippines' EEZ.

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China Denies Research Application

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it had received no application for marine scientific research involving the vessel, the coast guard said. Tan Suo Er Hao, a deep-sea research vessel operated by the Chinese Academy of Sciences that serves as a mothership for manned and unmanned submersibles, entered the Philippines' EEZ on Nov 26 after departing Sanya, Hainan in China, it added.

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The same research ship was also monitored in northern Philippine waters in May and December 2025, including in Batanes province near Taiwan in April this year. China is becoming emboldened in conducting illegal marine scientific research in Philippine waters, the coast guard said, adding that such deep-sea surveys are a concern not only for the Philippines but also for the international community.

Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and Philippine law, marine scientific research in the Philippines requires government consent. The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The incident marks the latest maritime confrontation between the Philippines and China in the disputed South China Sea region. The Philippines has repeatedly challenged Chinese vessels operating in its waters.

Ongoing Maritime Disputes

In March 2024, Chinese Maritime Militia vessels were pictured near the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea. That area remains a flashpoint in the broader territorial dispute. The PCG has previously reported Chinese research ships operating in Philippine waters. Manila maintains that any marine scientific research in its EEZ requires explicit government consent under international and domestic law.

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The PCG said it will continue to challenge unauthorized vessels and protect the country's maritime interests.