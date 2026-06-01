Philippine Defence Secretary Calls for Increased Defence Spending and Burden-Sharing Amid South China Sea Tensions

Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. urged all nations, especially ASEAN members, to increase defence spending and strengthen their own military capabilities. He emphasized burden-sharing in security partnerships and defended the Balikatan exercises against Chinese criticism, blaming Beijing's expansionism for South China Sea tensions.

Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. emphasized the imperative for all nations to bolster their own defence capabilities, stating that no country can afford to neglect its own security.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, he stressed that increased defence spending is essential, and nations cannot solely rely on allies like the United States. He argued for burden-sharing within coalitions, noting that security partnerships require all parties to contribute meaningfully.

"The US will not be the go-to country for protection (when) these countries do not pull their fair share," he told CNA. "It is a two-way street. Security is burden sharing, and one party to the arrangement, especially in a coalition, cannot punch below its weight.

" He pointed to the war in Ukraine as a stark reminder of the need for preparedness. While acknowledging that reaching a target of 3.5 per cent of GDP on defence is challenging for many Southeast Asian economies, he suggested alternative contributions such as technology transfers and shared strategic interests. He warned that delays in military modernization could result in being outpaced by technological advancements, making future catch-up extremely difficult.

Regarding regional security, Teodoro defended the expanding annual Balikatan military exercises involving the Philippines, the US, and other partners, calling them vital for strengthening national resilience and deterrence capabilities. He countered Chinese criticism of these drills, stating that only China voices concerns and that Beijing has "preconceived designs against the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.

" He referred to China's nine-dash line claim as an attempt to occupy most of the South China Sea, a claim the Philippines cannot accept. Tensions in the South China Sea have escalated, with frequent confrontations between Philippine and Chinese coast guards and maritime vessels. Teodoro blamed China's "expansionism" for the heightened tensions and asserted that incursions into Philippine territory in both the East Sea and the South China Sea are a daily reality, necessitating self-protection measures.

Teodoro also highlighted a consensus among ASEAN defence ministers that a strong American presence remains crucial for regional stability. He made it clear that higher defence spending should not be seen merely as an entry fee for continued US engagement, but as a sovereign responsibility. He noted that while individual ASEAN members need to mature their capabilities, collective security depends on each nation's ability to contribute.

"Even for ASEAN, if our own individual capabilities are not matured, are not evolving … how can we, as a bloc, protect ourselves? " he asked. His statements reflect the Philippines' firm stance on enhancing its defence posture amid ongoing territorial disputes and underscore the broader geopolitical dynamics in the Indo-Pacific, where allies are urged to take greater ownership of their security in an increasingly complex environment





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Philippines Defence Spending South China Sea Shangri-La Dialogue ASEAN Balikatan US-Philippines Alliance China Burden-Sharing Military Modernization

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