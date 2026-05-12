Philippine police chief NAME arrested, faces ICC warrant for war on drugs campaign, Philippine Senate places him under protective custody

The chief enforcer of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's deadly 'war on drugs' locked himself in his Senate offices after the International Criminal Court (ICC) unsealed a warrant for his arrest on suspicion of crimes against humanity. Philippine law enforcement placed him under protective custody after a brief standoff with law enforcement agents.

Philippine National Police chief locked himself in his Senate offices after the ICC unsealed a warrant for his arrest on suspicion of crimes against humanity .

His allies placed him under protective custody in the Senate building. The warrant was issued for Duterte and co-conspirator , as part of a 'widespread and systematic' campaign targeting suspected criminals. Dela Rosa faced a standoff with law enforcement agents and fled, but later assured that he will face any legitimate warrant of arrest. Any arrest would have to be processed through Interpol due to the Philippines' withdrawal from the ICC.

The Senate provided protection to Dela Rosa, citing his rules and Philippine laws





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Law/Justice Security International Criminal Court Arrest Warrant Crimes Against Humanity War On Drugs Philippine National Police Duterte Case Philippine Senate Protective Custody

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