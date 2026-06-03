Philippine President Calls on Senate to Get Back to Work Amid Impasse

Philippine President Marcos Jr. expresses disappointment over the Senate's failure to hold plenary sessions due to an impasse between the majority and minority blocs.

Philippine President Marcos Jr called on the Senate to get back to work, expressing disbelief that an impasse in the upper chamber has stalled urgent legislative duties ahead of a congressional break.

The Senate has been paralysed by a widening divide between the majority and minority blocs after the latter called on Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano to resign. No plenary sessions have been held in the past two days after members of the majority skipped attendance. Marcos told reporters that the government was considering submitting a supplemental budget to combat rising energy prices.

He also said that the events witnessed have thrown the Senate and its leadership into disarray, discrediting the leadership and stopping the essential business of legislation in government. The breakdown began last month when Senator Ronald Bato dela Rosa reappeared after months out of public view to cast a decisive vote to install Cayetano as president of the chamber just as it was to receive an impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte.

Dela Rosa then slipped away early on May 14, hours after chaos and gunfire erupted following an appeal for help, claiming that his arrest was imminent. Cayetano is a close ally of the Duterte family, while dela Rosa is wanted on similar charges over his role as the top enforcer of Duterte's bloody war on drugs.

Programs stall, investments are delayed, communities remain underserved, and families face rising costs as reforms are stuck, the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines said in a statement that outlined the costs of what it described as institutional paralysis





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