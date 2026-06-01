Philippine Senator Jinggoy Estrada Arrested Over Corruption Scandal

Philippine Senator Jose Jinggoy Estrada was arrested on Monday over a corruption scandal related to flood control projects.

Philippine Senator Jose Jinggoy Estrada was arrested on Monday over a corruption scandal related to flood control projects . The arrest came nearly a year after revelations of massive corruption in the projects, which have serious consequences for a country frequently hit by major typhoons.

Estrada rejected the charges as nonsense and a ploy to get him to switch sides in a bitterly divided Senate. A special anti-graft court ordered his arrest, days after Estrada was charged with plunder, defined in the Philippines as large-scale corruption. The government prosecutor accused him of inserting flood control project allocations in the 2025 national budget that allowed him to amass a kickback of over 573 million pesos (US$9.2 million).

Philippine president says 7 suspects in corruption scandal have been detained, others being sought. In a brief statement to the press before surrendering to police at the Senate premises, Estrada described the charges as part of an attempt to blackmail him. He stated that there were many offers to drop the charges against him, but he did not entertain them.

Estrada is a member of a group of 13 senators who took control of the 24-member Senate in May, ahead of the trial of their ally, impeached Vice President Sara Duterte, next month. One other member of that group, Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, the chief enforcer of the deadly drug war of the vice president's father, ex-president Rodrigo Duterte, went into hiding last month after the International Criminal Court ordered his arrest.

Both Dela Rosa and the elder Duterte are accused of the crime against humanity of murder. The former president was arrested last year and handed over to the Netherlands-based tribunal. Dela Rosa and Estrada's absence from the Senate would prevent them from sitting as judges to the Senate trial of the younger Duterte, accused of graft, hiding unexplained wealth, and plotting to have former ally President Ferdinand Marcos assassinated.

Estrada was charged in 2014 with plundering millions of dollars meant for government development projects, but the court acquitted him a decade later





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Philippine Senator Jose Jinggoy Estrada Corruption Scandal Flood Control Projects Plunder Senate Trial

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

22-year-old man arrested for alleged housebreaking in YishunA 22-year-old man was arrested by the police for his alleged involvement in a home break-in in Yishun. The police recovered and seized all items that were purportedly stolen, except for cash.

Read more »

Philippine Defence Secretary Calls for Increased Defence Spending and Burden-Sharing Amid South China Sea TensionsPhilippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. urged all nations, especially ASEAN members, to increase defence spending and strengthen their own military capabilities. He emphasized burden-sharing in security partnerships and defended the Balikatan exercises against Chinese criticism, blaming Beijing's expansionism for South China Sea tensions.

Read more »