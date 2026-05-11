Philippine senator NAME accused of mass murder in alleged 'drug war' killings

The Hague authorities unsealed an arrest warrant for a prominent Philippine senator linked to the deadly 'war on drugs'. The warrant charges Ronald Marapon dela Rosa with the crime against humanity of murder of no less than 32 persons allegedly committed between July 2016 and the end of April 2018. He is specifically charged for making essential contributions to committing the alleged crime of murder, which involves being an indirect co-perpetrator.

Philippine senator has denied wrongdoing, saying police acted against suspects who `threatened law enforcers'. The International Criminal Court has unsealed an arrest warrant for Dela Rosa, a Duterte ally, charging him with the crime against humanity of murder of no less than 32 persons allegedly committed between July 2016 and the end of April 2018.

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes showed the warrant to the media. Human Rights Watch welcomed the warrant, calling it `another blow to the wall of impunity protecting those who allegedly committed atrocities during the Philippines’ murderous `drug war'. The Hague authorities have arrested Duterte on charges of crimes against humanity. He denies the charges but was detained in the Netherlands. Duterte has skipped several court hearings due to illness





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Philippine Senator Arrest Warrant Crime Against Humanity Murder Of No Less Than 32 Persons Drug War Duterte Human Rights Watch International Criminal Court The Hague Authorities Dreadlocks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ne-Yo Claims He's Lost Work for Being Polyamorous: 'The World is Mad', Says He's Cancelled for Showing RespectNe-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, is open about having three girlfriends and his polyamorous relationship.

Read more »

Philippine lawmakers to vote on impeachment of presidential hopeful DuterteMANILA — Lawmakers in the Philippines are set to vote on Monday (May 11) on whether to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte, in what could create a major hurdle for her bid to run for the presidency in 2028.A house justice committee last month found probable cause for her impeachment in a petition from activists accusing her of misusing public...

Read more »

Philippine Vice President: Sara Duterte's Impeachment and Senate Leadership DramaPhilippine lawmakers, including Duterte's allies, have backed her impeachment, setting the stage for a trial in the Senate that could derail her presidential bid. Her legal team claims a defective petition and a 'fishing expedition' to gather incriminating evidence. Meanwhile, the upper house Senate has removed its president and replaced him with a staunch Duterte loyalist, Alan Peter Cayetano.

Read more »

Philippine lawmakers impeach presidential hopeful Sara DuterteMANILA: Philippine lawmakers on Monday (Apr 11) overwhelmingly backed the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte, setting the stage for a trial in the Senate that could end her hopes for a presidential run in 2028.

Read more »