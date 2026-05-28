Philippines and Japan Reaffirm Maritime Security Alliance Amid Rising Tensions with China

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi have committed to strengthening maritime security cooperation during a summit in Tokyo, fast-tracking naval transfers and enhancing joint capabilities in response to Chinese assertiveness in the South and East China Seas.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held a summit in Tokyo on May 28, 2026, reaffirming their commitment to deepen maritime security cooperation amid rising tensions with China.

The leaders met at the Akasaka Palace State Guest House as part of Marcos's four-day state visit, focusing on accelerating defense collaboration and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. The meeting follows a series of agreements between Manila and Tokyo, including the fast-tracking of transfers of former Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers to the Philippine Navy, the supply of coast guard vessels and radar systems, and the landmark Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) signed in 2023, which facilitates the deployment of troops on each other's territory.

President Marcos, addressing the Japanese Diet, emphasized that as "maritime democracies," both nations stand united in upholding a rules-based order at sea.

"The Philippines and Japan are committed to strengthening maritime security and ensuring that our seas remain open, secure, and governed by rules, not by force," he stated. He expressed gratitude for Japan's support in modernizing the Philippine military, noting that the two countries have "experienced the same difficulties in terms of coercive acts"-a clear reference to China's assertive actions in disputed waters. Defense cooperation has intensified as both nations face similar challenges.

In the East China Sea, Japanese and Chinese coast guard vessels regularly engage in tense standoffs around the Senkaku Islands (Diaoyu). In the South China Sea, Chinese ships have repeatedly attempted to block Philippine resupply missions to the Sierra Madre at Second Thomas Shoal and have seized control of other features such as Ayungin Shoal. These incidents have driven Manila and Tokyo to align their strategic interests more closely.

During the talks, Prime Minister Takaichi is expected to discuss additional capacity-building measures, including possible joint patrols and further maritime domain awareness sharing. The partnership is part of a broader regional realignment as like-minded democracies seek to counterbalance China's growing assertiveness. Analysts note that the RAA marks a significant shift for Japan, which has long adhered to a pacifist post-war constitution, allowing for more proactive military collaboration.

For the Philippines, the alliance provides a crucial security partner as it seeks to upgrade its aging fleet and improve its naval capabilities. The visit also underscores the importance of the U.S.-Japan-Philippines trilateral framework, which has gained momentum under the Biden administration. All three nations have emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

China, meanwhile, has criticized such collaborations as "Cold War thinking" and warns they destabilize the region. Despite Beijing's objections, Manila and Tokyo continue to deepen ties. The summits outcomes are likely to include new initiatives on coast guard training, infrastructure development for shared facilities, and possibly the discussion of further defense equipment transfers. Both leaders are also expected to touch upon economic security and supply chain resilience, areas where Japan is a major investor in the Philippines.

This visit reinforces the evolving security dynamic in the Indo-Pacific, where historical differences are set aside in favor of collective deterrence against coercion. As China's maritime activities expand, the Philippines-Japan partnership serves as a cornerstone of regional stability and a testament to the enduring value of alliances built on shared democratic values and strategic necessity





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Philippines-Japan Relations Maritime Security China Territorial Disputes South China Sea East China Sea Reciprocal Access Agreement Defense Cooperation Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Sanae Takaichi

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