Philippines Court Orders Arrest of Apollo Quiboloy for US Extradition

A Philippine court has issued an arrest warrant for Apollo Quiboloy to facilitate extradition to the US for child sex trafficking charges, while he remains jailed for local human trafficking counts. This development marks a critical step in the legal proceedings against the religious leader.

A Philippine judicial authority has formally ordered the arrest of convicted religious leader Apollo Quiboloy to facilitate his potential extradition to the United States. The Manila court issued this directive on November 14, advancing legal proceedings against the self-proclaimed Son of God who is already imprisoned in the Philippines for unrelated human trafficking charges. This order represents a significant procedural milestone in the cross-border legal battle between the two nations regarding Quiboloy's alleged criminal activities.

Extradition Process and Court Rulings

The Department of Justice of the Philippines confirmed that the court found probable cause for the extradition warrant after a thorough review of the evidence presented by United States authorities. Justice department spokesman Polo Martinez announced that the petition for extradition was initially filed with a lower court on November 9, requesting authorization to transfer Quiboloy to face charges in America. The court's decision to issue the warrant on November 12 against Quiboloy and two female associates establishes the legal basis for his removal from Philippine soil if final approval is granted.

Also read Takaichi to Visit China and Philippines Nov 16 to 19 for ASEAN and APEC Summits

Under existing Philippine law, the judicial process does not conclude immediately with the issuance of the warrant. The court is required to hold formal hearings before a final decision is made on the actual transfer of the accused to the United States. These hearings are necessary to ensure that all legal due process is observed and that the extradition request complies with bilateral treaties and domestic statutes. The hold departure order issued alongside the arrest warrant ensures that Quiboloy cannot leave the country during this interim period.

US Charges and Alleged Criminal Mechanisms

The United States indictment, which originated from a grand jury in 2021, accuses Apollo Quiboloy of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion. The federal charges also include counts of sex trafficking of children and bulk cash smuggling, reflecting the severity and scope of the alleged offenses. American prosecutors allege that Quiboloy, who is in his mid-70s, recruited women under the guise of offering them employment as personal assistants.

Advertisement

According to the indictment, these women were told their duties included preparing meals, cleaning the residence, and giving massages to Quiboloy. However, the charges state that the arrangement was a pretext for coercing the victims into sexual acts. Authorities allege that the preacher used his religious authority to manipulate his followers, creating an environment where compliance was enforced through fear and spiritual coercion rather than genuine consent.

Victim Testimony and Church Response

Philippine police investigations into Quiboloy's Kingdom of Christ sect revealed disturbing patterns of psychological manipulation among his followers. Officers reported that alleged victims were deceived into believing they were engaging in sexual acts with the spirit of God rather than with Quiboloy himself. This specific tactic was designed to bypass the victims' moral reservations and religious prohibitions against premarital or extramarital sex.

Fear was maintained as a primary control mechanism within the sect. Victims were explicitly threatened that refusal to participate in these acts would result in being hunted down by angels of death. Despite these grave allegations, Quiboloy's church has maintained that its members exercise freedom of choice. The religious organization stated that any interactions within the sect are voluntary and based on the individual will and choice of the participants, directly contradicting the coercion narratives presented by law enforcement.

Political Connections and Local Legal Status

Apollo Quiboloy's legal troubles are deeply intertwined with Philippine politics, particularly due to his alliance with former president Rodrigo Duterte. Duterte was arrested in 2024 and has pleaded not guilty to local charges, mirroring the stance taken by Quiboloy. The preacher's political influence was evident in the 2025 midterm elections, where he garnered 5.6 million votes despite his incarceration, although he ultimately lost the race. His substantial support base complicates the political landscape surrounding his extradition.

Advertisement

Currently, Quiboloy is held without bail in a Philippine prison while facing a separate trial for human trafficking, a charge that carries a life sentence if convicted. The Kingdom of Christ sect, which claims millions of followers in the mainly Catholic Asian nation, owns a television network that continues to broadcast its message. The simultaneous legal pressures from the United States and the domestic judicial system in the Philippines create a complex legal environment as the country navigates the extradition request.