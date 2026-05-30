Philippines Defence Minister: China Remains a Severe Threat, Despite US-China Tensions

The Philippines' defence minister has stated that the country remains under 'severe threat' from China, despite a recent thaw in US-China tensions. The Philippines and China have engaged in repeated maritime standoffs in the South China Sea in recent years, as Beijing continues to press expansive claims over waters that overlap with rival claimants.

The Philippines remains under 'severe threat' from China , its defence minister said on Saturday, despite a recent thaw in US- China tensions. The Philippines and China have engaged in repeated maritime standoffs in the South China Sea in recent years, as Beijing continues to press expansive claims over waters that overlap with rival claimants.

The Philippines' policy toward China is to build resilience by resisting pressure, strengthening alliances as needed, and rapidly upgrading defence infrastructure. Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said there was no indication that US commitments to the Philippines under their mutual defence treaty were being affected by either the Trump-Xi summit or the war in the Middle East





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Philippines China South China Sea Maritime Standoffs US-China Tensions Mutual Defence Treaty Defence Infrastructure

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