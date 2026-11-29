The Philippine government is coordinating a rescue mission for dozens of citizens tricked into military training in Russia, following viral pleas for help from men deployed to Ukraine.

The Philippine government has located and is actively working to rescue dozens of citizens who were recruited for alleged military service in Russia. This urgent diplomatic and consular operation was triggered by a viral video released on November 28, in which men in combat gear pleaded for immediate assistance. The incident highlights a trafficking scheme where workers were promised legitimate employment but faced forced military training and potential deployment to the conflict zone in Ukraine.

Official Response and Location Confirmation

The Office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has confirmed that the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has determined the specific location of the affected individuals. However, Presidential Press Officer Claire Castro declined to reveal the country where the men are currently held, citing the sensitive nature of the ongoing extraction operation. Castro stated that the President directed the DMW to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the recruitment and to coordinate with other relevant agencies for their safe return.

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Secretary Hans Cacdac of the DMW is leading a multi-agency task force that includes the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Department of National Defense, and the National Bureau of Investigation. Their primary objective is to negotiate the release of the workers and arrange their repatriation to Manila without compromising the safety of the mission or the individuals involved.

Deceptive Recruitment and Combat Training

Men featured in the undated video, which circulated widely on social media, claimed they were lured to Russia with offers of civilian jobs. They reported being promised positions as cleaners and construction workers, with salaries of up to 180,000 Philippine pesos (approximately S$3,600). Furthermore, they were told they would receive a bonus of 400,000 Philippine pesos once they reached the front line to build and clean bunkers, not to engage in combat.

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Despite these assurances, the men described being forced to undergo nearly a month of combat training. One individual in the video stated that they were told they would be sent to war and begged the Philippine government for immediate action. The discrepancy between the promised civilian roles and the reality of military preparation forms the core of the alleged illegal recruitment case.

Family Accounts and Legal Actions

Anna, a 42-year-old woman who gave only her first name, provided a harrowing firsthand account to the news network. She stated that her husband, who is currently in Russia, sent her the video on November 26, just before he was scheduled to undergo his own training. She has not heard from him since that message. Anna confirmed that the men in the video belong to an earlier batch who may have already been deployed to the front lines in Ukraine.

In response to the trafficking allegations, Claire Castro disclosed on November 29 that the Department of Justice has already charged five recruiters who offered the alleged military-related jobs abroad. These legal actions serve as an initial step in holding the facilitators of the scheme accountable, while the executive branch focuses on the physical rescue of the victims.

Historical Context and Broader Impact

This incident is not isolated, as labor advocacy group Migrante International reported circulating rumors of Filipino trafficking in Russia as early as January. Spokesman Chat Dimaano condemned the scheme as a war trafficking operation that presses citizens into a conflict they did not consent to fight. He urged the government to take more decisive action beyond issuing standard travel advisories.

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Precedent exists for diplomatic intervention, as 24 Filipino victims returned home in June after spending nine months in detention, a case highlighted by President Marcos during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, the situation has worsened significantly in 2026. Ukrainian military intelligence reported the death of at least three Filipinos, including Malambahe Sabtar Sabanal from Zamboanga del Norte, who died in eastern Ukraine in July after only a few weeks of service.

Data from Bloomberg indicates a sharp rise in these cases, with Ukrainian military figures showing that 128 Filipinos were recruited in the first nine months of 2026. This significant increase underscores the urgency of the current rescue mission and the need for stringent enforcement against illegal recruitment agencies targeting overseas workers.