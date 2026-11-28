President Ferdinand Marcos Jr pushes for nuclear energy, targeting 2027 project awards while addressing safety and cost challenges at the Bataan plant.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has renewed the Philippines' strategic push toward nuclear energy, directing government agencies to explore foreign technologies and identify seven potential sites across five provinces. This initiative marks a significant pivot for the archipelago, aiming to secure a stable and affordable energy supply for its growing economy. The government has set an ambitious target to award the first nuclear power project by the end of 2027, signaling a decisive move away from traditional fossil fuels toward a more diversified energy mix.

Bataan Nuclear Power Plant Condition

The mothballed Bataan Nuclear Power Plant, which was completed in 1984, remains a central but contentious candidate for rehabilitation. The facility, left idle in 1986 following the popular uprising that toppled Ferdinand Marcos Sr's dictatorship, stands as a relic of a past era, with machinery still wrapped in original plastic and rust creeping over metal stairways. Although some original fittings have been replaced with energy-saving LED bulbs, the plant has largely remained unchanged for four decades, serving now as an educational site for university students and experts rather than an operational power source.

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Much of the original paintwork remains intact inside the facility, and lights are switched on only when visitors arrive, highlighting the passage of time since the plant never generated electricity commercially. The structure's metre-thick concrete walls and steel lining, designed to contain radioactive material, offer a stark contrast to older designs like the reactor involved in the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster, which lacked comparable containment structures. Despite these physical protections, the ageing infrastructure poses significant challenges, with safety concerns and the high cost of modernizing the plant to meet current standards presenting formidable hurdles for any revival plans.

Leadership Vision and Public Sentiment

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has expressed frustration over the early halt of the nuclear programme, noting in October that the country had already made considerable headway by 1986, including the training of professionals whose expertise remained unused. He argued that the urgent need to lower electricity prices, which remain among the highest in South-east Asia, is shifting public attitudes toward nuclear energy despite longstanding safety reservations. The administration emphasizes that citizens are increasingly prioritizing affordability, with sentiment changing as households grapple with rising energy bills and economic pressures.

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The push for nuclear power has also gained urgency amid global disruptions, including the Iran war and disruptions to oil and gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. These geopolitical tensions have underscored the risks of relying on volatile fossil fuel markets, prompting neighboring countries like Singapore and Malaysia to diversify their energy sources as well. The government believes that leveraging nuclear energy can reduce exposure to global fuel supply shocks and provide a more predictable cost structure for consumers and industries alike, aligning with broader regional trends toward energy security.

Regulatory Hurdles and Safety Standards

Before any revival can proceed, the Philippines must complete critical regulatory, emergency-response, and radioactive-waste arrangements to ensure compliance with modern safety standards. The National Power Corporation, which oversees the Bataan facility, has emphasized the importance of establishing these frameworks to address concerns from local activists and the broader public. While staff members like Mc Reynold Layug highlight the plant's robust containment features, the government acknowledges that external validation of these measures is essential before proceeding with any operational重启 plans.

The legacy of the plant's construction, marred by allegations of corruption and the political turmoil of the 1980s, continues to fuel resistance to its revival. Local activists remain opposed to the project, citing environmental risks and the potential for accidents despite the plant's improved design. The administration must navigate these competing views while balancing the economic imperative for cheaper electricity, a task that requires transparent communication and rigorous safety assessments to gain public trust and ensure long-term viability of the nuclear programme.