Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte will testify on Friday in her Senate impeachment trial, where a conviction would end her hopes of becoming president, her defence lawyer Michael Poa said.

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte will testify on Friday in her ongoing impeachment trial at the Senate, where a conviction would kill her hopes of becoming president, her defence lawyer Michael Poa said on Sunday.

Duterte told reporters last week that she was preparing for the worst, but said resigning from office was out of the question. She also said that if it is a guilty verdict, it will come with a lot of consequences. Duterte will attend the trial to refute all the allegations and malicious accusations against her, according to a document submitted by her lawyers.

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Duterte Defence Continues

She briefly appeared at the Senate in July during the second day of proceedings when she declared herself bloodied but unbowed. Duterte's lawyers opened their defence in the high-profile impeachment trial earlier this month, countering allegations that she had amassed unexplained wealth. Prosecutors had dropped three of the four charges against Duterte and left allegations of unexplained wealth as the sole remaining issue for senator-judges to rule on.

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Duterte, the daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, denies wrongdoing and has described the impeachment as politically motivated. Her father is himself facing trial for crimes against humanity charges before the International Criminal Court. Duterte, who ran in tandem with Ferdinand Marcos Jr in 2022, announced in February that she will run for president in the 2028 elections. The trial is being held at the Senate, where senator-judges will decide whether to convict her.

A conviction would kill her hopes of becoming president. Duterte arrived at the Quezon City Regional Trial Court on September 5, 2026, a day after a court ordered her arrest, according to a file photo from Reuters photographer Eloisa Lopez. Her defence team has argued against the allegations of unexplained wealth, which are now the central issue in the trial after prosecutors dropped three of the four original charges.

Vice President Political Future

Duterte has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and framed the impeachment as a political move against her. She has not resigned and has said she will fight the case. The vice president remains a key political figure ahead of the 2028 presidential election. Her decision to testify on Friday marks a major moment in the trial.

Senator-judges will weigh the remaining charge of unexplained wealth. The outcome will determine whether she can continue her political career and pursue the presidency. Her father, Rodrigo Duterte, is facing separate proceedings at the International Criminal Court over crimes against humanity charges. He has also denied wrongdoing in that case.

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Sara Duterte ran with Ferdinand Marcos Jr in the 2022 election. She announced in February that she will run for president in 2028, a race that could be derailed by a conviction. The trial continues at the Senate. Duterte is expected to take the stand on Friday to respond to the allegations directly.